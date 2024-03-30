Ten Hag admits whether Man Utd man ever plays again ‘depends on him’ as insider reveals exit chances

Erik ten Hag has detailed the possibility Anthony Martial never plays for Manchester United again

Erik ten Hag has admitted it “depends on” Anthony Martial whether he ever plays for Manchester United again, while Fabrizio Romano has suggested he is ‘100 per cent’ leaving this summer.

Martial has largely failed to live up to the expectation on him after a goal in a huge game against Liverpool on his debut in 2015. Following that, he bagged a brace on his second game, and ended the 2015/16 Premier League season on 11 goals.

But that was one of only three seasons out of the nine he’s played at Old Trafford that he’s reached double figures in the league.

Injuries and poor form have meant he’s dropped significantly down the pecking order in the past few years.

The Frenchman has played 13 league games this season – four United attackers have played more often than him.

With his contract running down at the end of the season – though there is a chance for United to extend it for a year – Martial will reportedly be allowed to walk out the door in the summer.

While he’ll not want to go out with a whimper, the striker could have already played his last game for the club.

He’s been sidelined since December, and Ten Hag believes it’s up to Martial himself whether he ever manages to play another game for United before his time there is up.

Martial can dictate if he plays for United again

The manager was posed whether the United star had played his last game in a pre-match press conference.

“It depends on him. It’s about how quick is he back and what are the levels that he is showing,” Ten Hag said.

That suggests even if the striker is back before the end of the season, if he does not train well, there’s a chance he never gets to say goodbye to the fans on the pitch.

Martial has scored just one goal in the games he’s played this campaign, so it’s not a given that if he does get back fit, he’ll be in a position to be given the nod by Ten Hag.

Romano states Martial’s time is up

Whatever happens, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has revealed Martial will not be at United next season.

He reports that it is ‘100 per cent sure’ the Frenchman will leave the club in the summer.

It’s been suggested recently that a return to Ligue 1 would be fitting for him.

French football reporter Jonathan Johnson has tipped Lyon to hold a potential interest, though he feels other sides in France could also take a punt on Martial.

