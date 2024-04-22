Sofyan Amrabat is getting closer to leaving Manchester United and Erik ten Hag’s agent has been in touch with two major European sides about a transfer, according to reports.

Amrabat was heavily linked with a move away from Fiorentina in January 2023 after he starred at the Qatar World Cup. The defensive midfielder played a vital role in Morocco becoming the first African nation to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, where they ultimately lost to France.

Amrabat ended up staying at Fiorentina for the remainder of the 2022-23 season, though he did achieve a big transfer last summer by joining Man Utd.

Amrabat moved to Old Trafford on an initial loan deal worth £8.5million, while Man Utd have the option to sign him permanently this summer for an extra £21.5m.

However, there is very little chance of that happening. Ten Hag had high hopes for the 27-year-old, but he has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

While Amrabat has managed 23 appearances in all competitions, he has not played more than 12 minutes in a single league match since December 17.

According to an update from Tuttosport, Man Utd have firmly decided that they will allow the 56-cap international to return to Fiorentina at the end of the season.

But Amrabat’s contract expires in June 2025, which means Fiorentina will try to sell him this summer.

Man Utd struggler being offered around

Amrabat himself is eager to secure a transfer as soon as possible, and he has recently changed agents by joining SEG, who already represent Ten Hag.

SEG officials are now desperately offering Amrabat around to European clubs to try and get his career back on track.

The player would like to shine in Italy when leaving Man Utd and his entourage have been in contact with both Juventus and AC Milan.

It is most likely that Amrabat will end up at Juve, as their sporting director, Cristiano Giuntoli, is a long-term admirer of his.

Incredibly, Amrabat could also be offered the chance to remain in the Premier League, as Fulham have been linked with a shock swoop for him.

Although, the player’s stance means he is much more likely to join Juve or Milan this summer.

Amrabat is not the only defensive midfielder Man Utd will need to replace, as Casemiro is past his best. Man Utd would love to bring in Benfica’s Joao Neves as their new midfield partner for Kobbie Mainoo, though the Portuguese starlet could cost a whopping £100m.

