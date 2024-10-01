Emmanuel Petit has declared “something has to change” regarding Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes after tearing into the Portuguese’s leadership and ability to influence big games.

Fernandes has always worn his heart on his sleeve since arriving at Man Utd and has never been one to hide his emotions. The United skipper’s histrionics have often courted criticism and in the wake of the punishing 3-0 defeat to Tottenham – in which Fernandes was sent off – Emmanuel Petit has called for change.

Speaking to Bet Brain, the former Arsenal midfielder and World Cup winner with France hinted Fernandes should be stripped of the captaincy.

“Bruno Fernandes is a good player, but he’s not a top player for me,” Petit said. “I never see him performing against top teams for Manchester United or Portugal.

“He’ll pick up goals and assists against average teams because he’s got good vision and shooting ability, but mentally and physically he just isn’t there when a challenging game arrives. We saw that against Tottenham – again, he was not there at all.

“Fernandes is not the leader that Manchester United need on the pitch. I agree that the sending off was a little bit harsh, but you need leaders and players to show others how to act. He occasionally does that against lesser teams, but I never see it against the top teams.

“Even before he was sent off, he was always complaining and throwing his arms about. Something has to change.”

As a result of his red card Fernandes will miss Man Utd’s next three Premier League matches through suspension (Aston Villa, Brentford, West Ham). He is eligible to play in United’s Europa League ties against FC Porto and Fenerbahce during that span.

Ten Hag doomed despite Man Utd statement

But while Petit believes Ten Hag should change Fernandes’ course, he’s also of the belief the Dutch manager may be a dead man walking at Old Trafford.

“Do I think Erik ten Hag is the man to fix Manchester United’s problems? I don’t,” continued Petit. “But if they sack him and bring in another manager, I’m not sure if that will change anything.

“We’ve seen the same players at the club for years now and they don’t perform well when the going gets tough. I think Ten Hag is responsible for many reasons, but he can definitely share responsibility with his players. Ten Hag isn’t blameless, but he’s not receiving any help from his players.

“I felt embarrassed for Man United fans watching the game – the performance was pitiful. There are so many things wrong at the club at the moment – it’s been like that for years now.

“I just can’t see a vision for the club or what they want to do. The players look lost on the pitch – it doesn’t look like they’re a close group or friendly with each other. There are too many issues off the pitch before you can even think about improving things on the pitch.”

Erik ten Hag is reportedly safe in his role as Man Utd manager for the next two matches at least (FC Porto – Europa League, Aston Villa – Premier League).

However, TEAMtalk understands Ten Hag is on borrowed time and sources behind the scenes have indicated there is ‘no confidence’ that Ten Hag will make it to the end of the season.

Man Utd legends and pundits come out swinging

In other news, Rio Ferdinand has explained why Andre Onana is the only Man Utd player who can hold his head high after the Spurs defeat.

Paul Scholes launched a verbal tirade into his former club when declaring the Man Utd players look “uncoached” following the Spurs defeat.

Fellow United icon Gary Neville ripped into the current Red Devils crop, claiming Sunday’s display was “one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag.”

Gary Lineker and Jamie Redknapp both voiced fears over Ten Hag’s position as Man Utd manager, while the underfire Dutchman detailed the two things he must do to avoid the sack.

Man Utd’s shocking form since Bruno became captain

Man Utd stats since Bruno Fernandes became captain in 2023

Fernandes succeeded Harry Maguire as Man Utd captain ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

United have lifted a trophy (2024 FA Cup) during his time as skipper, though the club’s bigger picture over that span does make particularly grim reading.