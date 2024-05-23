Manchester United have been prevented from signing Everton star Amadou Onana due to the huge influence that Erik ten Hag and his agent have wielded over the club’s recruitment plans, according to one reporter.

Since arriving in the Premier League in August 2022, Onana has established himself as a reliable performer in central midfield. The 22-year-old is good with the ball at his feet and is also great at winning possession for his team. Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Onana is also a threat in both boxes, which is another positive trait.

Onana has shown he can compete with elite midfielders while starring for both Everton and the Belgium national team.

Due to Everton’s recent financial issues, it is no surprise that the dominant midfielder has been linked with a big-money switch away from Goodison Park.

Indeed, Man Utd, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Chelsea and Newcastle United have all been credited with interest in him.

Man Utd in particular are big admirers of Onana and have earmarked him as a potential replacement for Casemiro.

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Red Devils could have signed Onana in the last 12 months, but Ten Hag and his agent have blocked such a transfer.

“What has always prevented Manchester United from attracting Amadou Onana is the enormous mafia between the agent and the agency, in this case the management which represents Erik ten Hag,” he said during a recent YouTube appearance.

Man Utd transfers: Ten Hag stops Amadou Onana deal

“This is the big problem today. This is what led to all the sporting and managerial choice [at] Manchester United. I wonder how we didn’t start with that one [on] the show today, what contributed to having this absolutely catastrophic season.

“It is the internal scrupulous and mafia problems which have completely spoiled the interests within the club. So today, why has a player like Amadou Onana not arrived at Manchester United, who have been interested in two transfer windows, it’s because of Erik ten Hag and his entourage. We can say it like that.

“Somewhere the choices of Amadou Onana will be oriented on which club will offer him the clearest project and where he sees that it could progress with a clear structure.

“If Erik ten Hag leaves, then perhaps there is a possibility of seeing Amadou Onana at Manchester United next summer.”

This is not the first time that Ten Hag’s agent has been revealed as holding too much influence on Man Utd’s transfer plans.

The manager and his agent have recommended a host of players to Man Utd, but the £82m deal for Antony showed that the club needs to rely on experts in the field.

It seems Man Utd could finally bring Onana to Old Trafford if Ten Hag is sacked this summer, which is looking increasingly likely.

While Onana would not have saved Man Utd’s poor season on his own, his signing could have helped the team do a lot better.

A vast majority of Man Utd’s problems have originated from midfield, with Casemiro not able to keep up with the pace of the Premier League anymore.

This has left Man Utd’s centre-backs exposed, which has in turn contributed to them conceding so many goals. As Onana is far more mobile than Casemiro now, he would have provided the Man Utd defence with a lot more protection.

With Ten Hag close to leaving Old Trafford, Man Utd could finally strike a long-awaited deal for the Toffees ace this summer.

