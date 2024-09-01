Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly blocked two first-team players from leaving Old Trafford on transfer deadline day.

United transfer chiefs were working hard behind the scenes at Old Trafford as they looked to conclude a number of deals before Friday’s deadline passed, both in and out of the club.

The £50.5m addition of PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte was finally confirmed late on Friday, with the Uruguay international penning a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months.

Speaking about the move, Ugarte said: “It is an incredible feeling to join a club of this magnitude – one that is admired all around the world. The project that the football leadership discussed with me is extremely exciting. Manchester United is an ambitious club and I am an ambitious player.

“I know how incredible United fans are and I cannot wait to experience Old Trafford. I’m someone who is so determined to succeed. I will sacrifice and give everything for my teammates. Together we will fight to win trophies and reach the level where this club needs to be.”

It was a case of one midfielder in and one out as Scott McTominay also completed his proposed switch to Serie A giants Napoli.

Having fallen out of favour with Ten Hag, the Scotland international completed a £25.7million to Italy after making more than 250 appearances at Old Trafford.

In a farewell message to United fans, McTominay said he would have “snapped your hand off” for the Old Trafford career he has had.

“I’ve absolutely loved it and I’m very, very grateful for the football club and I’m ready for a new challenge and I’m ready to go and embrace it and take it by storm,” he added.

“I want to see Manchester United win, I want to see us do really, really well and I’ll be watching as well. Thank you for having me and I have enjoyed every minute.”

Ten Hag blocks plans to loan out United duo

McTominay could have been joined by two other high-profile exits on deadline day, only for the Daily Mail to report that Ten Hag blocked the club from allowing winger Antony and midfielder Christian Eriksen to leave.

LaLiga outfit Real Betis approached United with loan offers for the duo but were soon told there was no chance either would be permitted to leave.

Antony has endured a dismal spell at Old Trafford since his £82m move from Ajax in 2022 and was said to be put up for sale earlier in the summer.

However, a loan move made little sense for United, who also decided not to offload Eriksen despite the Dane’s reduced role at the Theatre of Dreams.

Antony did not feature at all in United’s Premier League opener against Fulham but did come on a as substitute against Brighton, only to then be partially blamed for the Seagulls’ late winner.

Eriksen is yet to feature for United this season and will fall further down the pecking order following Ugarte’s arrival.