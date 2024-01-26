Ten Hag blow as perfect Man Utd replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka now looks bound for major European rivals

Erik ten Hag looks set for a big blow to Manchester United’s hopes of signing a replacement for Aaron Wan-Bissaka, with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey potentially on his way to Germany.

The French full-back has been tipped to displace the £50million signing ever since Ten Hag was left stunned on the sidelines by his his barnstorming display for the Turkish side in their Champions League win at Old Trafford back in October.

Boey was virtually unplayable as Galatasaray earned a famous win after a late strike from Agnerine frontman Mauro Icardi.

That led to reports of a potential move for the defender, with a £22m offer said to have been placed back in December.

However, it appears that the player could now be on his way to the Bundesliga, as per reports from Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sport journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Despite the fact that Galatasaray are actively speaking to Boey about a contract extension, Bayern Munich have now jumped in with an offer to lure the player to Germany.

The reigning Bundesliga champions have already snapped up Eric Dier as defensive cover from Tottenham this month, but also want a new right-back.

And, having given up on a deal to sign Kieran Trippier for Newcastle, Boey is now their top target for that role.

PSG star Nordi Mukiele also remains an option, while there is still a chance that Bayern hold back on any signing until the summer. But talk of Boeyto Bayern is certainly gathering momentum ahead of the close of the winter window.

Plettenberg’s update states that PSG are increasingly reluctant to let Mukiele go in January as they do not currently have a proper plan in place to replace him in the event he moves on.

They do not want to wind up in a situation where they could potentially lose the former RB Leipzig defender without having a quality replacement lined up.

That scenario echoes what happened to Bayern in the summer when they came close to landing Fulham midfielder João Palhinha, only for the Cottagers to pull out late after their own target, former Bayern man Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, opted to stay at Tottenham.

As for Boey, the attacking full-back is currently under contract until the summer of 2025 and is valued at €22m by Transfermarkt.

Boey primed for Bayern Munich switch

That figure is actually less than United were willing to pay for the player and Romano has provided an update on how negotiations are going over the deal.

The transfer insider reports that Bayern have submitted an official bid worth €15m plus add-ons for the defender and that both clubs will enter negotiations to try to agree on a fee that would convince the latter to let Boey go.

Romano does add, however, that it’s likely take a higher fee from Bayern to convince the Turkish outfit to ultimately do a deal.

As for United, it will be back to the drawing board in terms of right-back targets, as Wan-Bissaka looks increasingly likely to leave.

The former Crystal Palace man has been tipped to join Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr after they turned their attention to the Red Devils defender after being snubbed by Tottenham in a swoop for Emerson Royal.

United are back in action on Sunday when they head to League Two Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round.

