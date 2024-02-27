Ten Hag blunder escalates Man Utd chances of losing forward in demoralising exit

Erik ten Hag has unwittingly pushed a Manchester United forward closer to an exit in a departure that would be a ‘damning indictment’ and a ‘blow’ for the club, according to a report.

Whether Ten Hag has a future at Man Utd beyond the current campaign remains to be seen. Failure to qualify for the Champions League could prove fatal for the Dutchman. However, according to club legend Gary Neville, even finishing inside the top four might not save Ten Hag’s skin.

The final decision on whether to stick ro twist with Ten Hag will lay with new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

The British billionaire is already overhauling the club’s hierarchy behind the scenes, with Omar Berrada poached from Manchester City to be United’s new CEO. Newcastle sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is next in Ratcliffe’s sights.

Major change is afoot and that’s expected to extend to the playing personnel too.

Indeed, the Telegraph recently reported three major signings are being targeted at right-back, right centre-back and striker. Fabrizio Romano subsequently revealed what he knows about the striker pursuit.

To free up both room and money, a series of high profile exits are expected…

However, one rising star United would very much like to keep is 19-year-old forward, Omari Forson.

The England Under-20 international can play out wide or in advanced central areas and surprisingly got the nod to feature ahead of Antony against Fulham last weekend.

But according to the Athletic, the decision to select Forson in front of Antony as well as Amad Diallo may have unintended consequences.

Ten Hag heightens transfer interest in soon-to-be free agent Forson

Forson is actually out of contract in the summer and as yet, the teenager has refused to sign the new contract United have put forward.

The Athletic then worryingly stated ‘industry sources, not linked to United, noted how playing Forson against Fulham would “hamper” the club on the contractual side, pointing to the fact that it will raise his profile, which could make it more difficult to keep him.’

Multiple unnamed clubs across Europe are understood to already be tracking Forson. His promotion into the first-team will only embolden them to act, while new suitors could also emerge on the back of his surprise selection.

Of course, the report acknowledges the other side of the argument in which United believe they’re demonstrating to Forson that there is a clear pathway into the first-team.

Furthermore, it’s clarified Ten Hag’s decision to start Forson will have been made for purely footballing reasons and not with a view to convincing him one way or the other regarding a new deal.

Nonetheless, the report concludes losing a rising academy graduate in Forson would be a ‘blow’ to United and a ‘damning indictment’ of the club.

The Red Devils would be due substantial compensation if Forson left as a free agent, though that would be scant consolation when looking at the bigger picture.

