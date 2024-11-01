Erik ten Hag says his Manchester United “dream has come to an end” after his sacking – while thanking the club’s fans for their “unshakeable” support.

Man Utd decided to sack the Dutchman on Monday after two-and-a-half years in charge, with Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim named as his permanent successor less than a week later.

In an open letter to the club’s fans, Ten Hag said he will “cherish” winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, that he loved meeting supporters across the globe, and he wished the Red Devils the best going forward.

The 54-year-old did not mention his former players or the club’s hierarchy in the letter, which was published by his management SEG, but he did thank “everyone at the club”.

The open letter reads: “Dear fans, let me start by thanking you. Thank you for always being there for the club. Whether it was at a game far away or a tough match at Old Trafford, your support has been unshakeable. The atmosphere at Old Trafford has always been electrifying, thanks to you.

“I felt it many times. Also in away games, it gave the team and me an incredible feeling to hear the United chants taking over the opponents’ stadiums, whether the game was in England, Europe, or during the summer tours.

“I always enjoyed meeting Manchester United fans throughout the world. Walking the streets and being able to chat with fans in England, Europe, Asia, Australia, the USA – you inspired me and radiated a strong sense of unity. That’s what makes United supporters so special.

“I want to thank you for giving me this feeling and for your support. I also want to thank the staff in every department of the club for their unwavering support in good times and bad.

“We won two trophies – achievements that I will cherish for the rest of my life. Of course, my dream was to bring more trophies to the cabinet. Unfortunately, that dream has come to an end.

“I wish all Manchester United fans nothing but success, trophies and glory. Your support and the warmth I received from everyone at the club helped me feel at home. Thank you for this chapter in my life, Erik.”

New chapter for Man Utd

Just days after Ten Hag’s dismissal, INEOS have moved quickly to appoint Sporting boss Amorim on a contract until the summer of 2027.

The 39-year-old will take up his role at Old Trafford on November 11, with interim boss Ruud van Nistelrooy remaining at the reins until that date.

The Portuguese will be the sixth permanent manager United have appointed since Sir Alex Ferguson’s 26-year reign ended with his retirement just over 11 years ago.

In a statement, United said Amorim “is one of the most exciting and highly rated young coaches in European football”.

Sporting also confirmed that United have agreed to pay £9.25m (€11m) to trigger a release clause in his contract.

His first fixture for the Premier League giants will be against Ipswich Town on November 24 following the conclusion of the international break.

Whether Amorim will be a success or not at United remains to be seen.

Amorim wants Sporting star

Manchester United-bound manager Ruben Amorim reportedly wants to bring Sporting centre-back Ousmane Diomande to the club.

However, the 20-year-old is said to have a £70m (€83.5m, $90m) release clause and he is also wanted by Arsenal, Liverpool, and Bayern Munich, and more.

Elsewhere, Ten Hag may not be out of management long as he has been linked with Borussia Dortmund, with current boss Nuri Sahin under pressure.

Reports suggest the former Ajax boss’ style could suit the Bundesliga outfit, but it may be too soon for the Dutchman to return to the dugout.

Finally, United are considering signing Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell after all if they are unable to recruit Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies – who is set to become a free agent next summer.