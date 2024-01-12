Erik ten Hag brutally blamed for meagre Man Utd January transfer window budget

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has revealed why he thinks Manchester United’s meagre January transfer window budget is all on Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

United have endured a disastrous season so far as they currently eighth in the Premier League table, eight points off the top four, while they also crashed out of Europe completely last month after a woeful Champions League campaign in which hey finished bottom of their group.

The festive period was particularly tough for Ten Hag as United suffered hugely disappointing defeats to Bournemouth, West Ham and Nottingham Forest – although they did reach the FA Cup fourth round last time out after winning at Wigan.

Despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival at Old Trafford, United have yet to bring in any new faces after nearly a fortnight of the January transfer window.

Indeed, the club appear to have had their main focus on outgoings instead, with Jadon Sancho and Donny van de Beek both packed off on loan to Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt respectively.

And Carragher firmly believes it’s Ten Hag who should be blamed if the Red Devils haven’t got the funds to work with this month.

“United’s recent big-money signings are on him,” the Sky Sports pundit told The Telegraph.

“He had his chance to get it right in three transfer windows and used those resources poorly, taking the team backwards this season despite huge investment.

“If there is no money left in this window – which may be his last – it is his own fault.”

Ten Hag evidence tough to argue against

Antony, who was a staunch TenHag recommendation, is arguably the biggest let down in terms of what United have actually got for their money.

They splashed out a whopping £82million for his signature in the summer of 2022, and despite showing glimpses of his talent in his first season the current campaign has been nothing short of disastrous.

The Brazilian has yet to chalk up a single goal or assist in 21 games in all competitions but keeps being handed starts by Ten Hag nonetheless.

Rasmus Hojlund also joined for an eye-watering £64m over the summer and has only scored Premier League goal, although he did show up much better in the Champions League.

Andre Onana and Mason Mount were the two other big signings before the start of the season but both have been plagued by form and injury issues respectively.

Financial Fair Play regulations could well prevent Ten Hag from making any permanent signings this month, with loans the likeliest options.

However, it was always felt that Ratcliffe’s impact would not be felt until the summer anyway, with January deemed a month for streamlining a bloated squad with the hope of potential landing a loan or two.

The Red Devils will be looking to close the gap on their top-four rivals when they host Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

