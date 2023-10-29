Ten Hag channels Benitez when putting Carragher in his place with Man Utd ‘facts’

Erik ten Hag inadvertently mirrored an infamous outburst by Rafael Benitez when responding to criticism of his Manchester United side from Liverpool great Jamie Carragher.

Rafael Benitez delivered one of the most iconic manager interviews in Premier League history during the 2008/09 season. His Liverpool side were going head-to-head with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man Utd, with Liverpool sitting atop the table at the time of Benitez’s rant.

During a press conference, the Spaniard unfurled a piece of paper before listing several “facts” about both his side and Ferguson’s.

The moment was viewed by many as Benitez cracking under the pressure of Ferguson’s mind games. Liverpool would eventually go on to finish runners-up behind United.

Fast forward to present day and Ten Hag has channeled his inner Benitez when responding to Jamie Carragher’s criticism.

In his column for the Telegraph on Friday, Carragher suggested Man Utd are a club “going backwards” under the Dutchman.

“Manchester United resemble a team reaching the end of a cycle, not one still rebuilding under a relatively new manager,” wrote the Liverpool legend.

“Despite winning their last three games, the football is stale and the symptoms of regression are visible.

“There is a lack of style and panache, few of Erik ten Hag’s signings are consistently performing, and players such as Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay, who the manager was willing to discard last summer for the right price, are back in favour.

“United are in an unfulfilling holding pattern, seeking to eke out results and get by before their next refresh.”

Ten Hag claps back with Man Utd “facts”

In quotes carried by the Daily Express ahead of Sunday’s Manchester derby, Ten Hag hit back at Carragher’s claims.

“I have said that in possession we have to do better, but there are reasons for that,” Ten Hag responded. “It is something I am not going into, but everyone can see why.

“There are also facts so I disagree [with Carragher]. We are much better [than last season].

“We are top of the Premier League in high-ball regains, we are top of the Premier League in middle-ball regains, so our pressing is always very good. So there is no truth in what he [Carragher] is saying.”

Ten Hag then leapt to the defence of the two players Carragher claimed Man Utd would gladly have sold in the summer – Maguire and McTominay.

Maguire has stood up tall in recent weeks in the absence of Lisandro Martinez. McTominay, meanwhile, has scored three goals in his last two Premier League outings – both of which United won (Brentford and Sheffield United).

“They are committed to the club, but especially they are committed to this team,” continued Ten Hag. “They want to be successful and are therefore aware you need the team, your team-mates and cooperation.

“When the cooperation is growing, you will play better. That is how the players are thinking, and they are not thinking about strategic reviews or structures or whatever.”

