Ten Hag shoves midfield star out of Man Utd project as former club eye emotional summer return

Manchester United are planning for a future without Christian Eriksen and could sell the midfielder to one of his former clubs in the summer, a report has revealed.

Eriksen is approaching the final year of his contract with Man Utd, but they could sell him this summer. The midfielder is falling out of favour under Erik ten Hag and might only be able to find regular gametime elsewhere.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Eriksen has been shoved ‘out of the Manchester United project’ and the chances of the 32-year-old changing clubs in the summer are growing.

Recently, there have been rumours of a return to Brentford, whose manager Thomas Frank has said his fellow Dane ‘will always be welcome back’ there – but it is another of his former clubs who are the focus of the latest report.

TMW claims the idea of Eriksen re-joining Ajax in the Eredivisie could gather momentum in the coming weeks.

Eriksen previously began his senior career at Ajax, debuting for the first team in January 2010 and earning a transfer to Tottenham three-and-a-half years later.

During his original spell, Eriksen made 162 appearances for Ajax and scored 32 goals. Perhaps he could have more to add to those tallies, if a return to the Amsterdam outfit becomes concrete.

Man Utd have signed some players directly from Ajax since taking manager Ten Hag from the same club, such as Antony and Lisandro Martinez, but perhaps Eriksen could head in the opposite direction.

His transfer fee remains unclear, but if they can raise some funds, it would all be profit, since they originally picked Eriksen up on a free transfer in 2022 after his six-month spell with Brentford.

Of course, Brentford would ordinarily have been out of contention for a player like Eriksen, but they were the ones who gave him a chance to resume his career after the cardiac arrest he suffered on the pitch representing Denmark at Euro 2020.

Because he was subsequently fitted with an implantable cardioverter-defibrillator, Eriksen became ineligible to play in Serie A, which meant he had to terminate his previous contract with Inter Milan.

Eriksen linked with ‘homecoming’

In between his departure from Inter and his signing at Brentford, Eriksen actually spent some time back at Ajax, training with their reserves to regain his fitness.

“I am very happy to be here. At Ajax I know the people, it feels like coming home because I was here for so long,” he told the club’s official website in January 2022.

“All facilities are available here and with Jong Ajax I can train at a high level in a group. That’s the perfect foundation for me at the moment.

“I want to be at my best again as soon as possible so that when I find a new club, I can perform well there as quickly as possible.”

Eriksen subsequently signed for Brentford, making 11 appearances and scoring once before getting his offer from Man Utd.

His record for the Red Devils over the past couple of seasons has included 63 appearances and three goals, as he has often featured in a slightly deeper midfield role than he was previously accustomed to, especially in his Tottenham – and indeed Ajax – days.

He hasn’t featured in any role for Man Utd other than one on the bench in over a month and time may well be ticking on his spell with the club.

