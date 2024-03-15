Ten Hag decides Marcus Rashford’s Man Utd fate amid blockbuster offer being prepared by Euro giants

Erik ten Hag has stated that Manchester United have no plans on cashing in on Marcus Rashford this summer, despite the reported interest from PSG.

Rashford has been the subject of interest from PSG in recent weeks as the French club goes in search of a long-term Kylian Mbappe replacement.

While the England international hasn’t been at the peak of his powers this season, he’s still been amongst the club’s top scorers.

PSG interest in the 26-year-old dates back a number of years and with Mbappe on his way out of the club this summer, it’s easy to see why they have rekindled their interest.

As reported by The Mirror, a £75m offer is being prepared, although Man Utd themselves are said to value Rashford around the £100m mark.

It’s worth remembering that Rashford signed a fresh contract with the Red Devils last year which is valid until 2028. The deal also made him one of the highest-paid players at the club.

From Ten Hag’s perspective, the club has no intention of selling the England international at this stage, particularly because he is tied down to a long-term contract.

“We did not re-sign him last season for four [more] years with the intention to sell him now,” Erik ten Hag told reports ahead of United’s FA Cup clash with Liverpool. “He should be part of this project.”

PSG have alternative options

While Rashford is clearly a player of interest for the French giants, PSG do have several alternative transfer targets in mind, if they aren’t able to land a deal for Rashford.

According to Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solkehol, Napoli forward Victor Osimhen is a more realistic option for Luis Enrique’s side this summer.

“I would find it difficult to see him moving to PSG,” Solhekol told Sky Sports when discussing the possibility of Rashford moving to PSG.

“Obviously they’ve been linked with players like Rashford, like [Victor] Osimhen, like Rafael Leao at AC Milan as well. But my information is that Marcus Rashford is not really an option for them at all this summer.

“I think if they do sign players they’re more likely to be young and hungry French players and perhaps [one] big superstar signing like Osimhen who’s got a release clause in his contract with Napoli.”

Rashford’s future at Old Trafford is by no means a certainty but given his lengthy contract and status within the club, it would take a mammoth offer to prize him away.

The 26-year-old has spent his entire career with the Red Devils and there’s every chance that he will retire as a one-club man. PSG will no doubt keep tabs on his situation, but it seems as if they will explore alternative options to Rashford.

