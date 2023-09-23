Ten Hag delight as Man Utd are ready to tie down promising duo to new long-term contracts

Manchester United are ready to hand out two new contracts to a couple of their upcoming youngsters after impressing Erik ten Hag.

Over the years Man Utd have boasted one of the best youth academies in Europe. Their academy grew a huge reputation throughout the nineties when they produced the famous Class of ’92.

Ten Hag certainly hasn’t shied away from giving youngsters a chance either as he has given opportunities to the likes of Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

As the Red Devils want to keep hold of their brightest young stars, the club is ready to tie down a couple of their biggest youthful assets to new long-term deals.

The first youngster in question is Joe Hugill, who has been impressing in the youth ranks for Man Utd. Hugill took his chance to impress Ten Hag during pre-season and now looks set to pen a new deal.

According to Football Insider, the 19-year-old will sign a new contract with the club until 2026. With his current deal set to expire in 2024, this will come as great news to Man Utd fans.

Man Utd snapped Hugill up as a youngster from Sunderland and he spent the second half of last season on loan with National League club Altrincham.

While he is yet to make his senior debut for Man Utd, Ten Hag will know all about the youngster after impressing during pre-season.

Second contract on the way

As Hugill has seemingly agreed to pen a contract extension until 2026, Man Utd can now turn their attention to some of the other youngsters they are looking to keep.

According to 90min, the club are also looking to sort out a new deal for Hannibal Mejbri. The 20-year-old midfielder impressed while on loan with Birmingham last season and Ten Hag has already taken a shine to him.

Following Man Utd’s 3-1 loss against Brighton, Ten Hag was quick to praise the youngster after he came on as a second half substitute and scored.

“Hannibal? He did what we brought him in to do. He had an impact, brought energy,” the Man Utd boss told MUTV after the game.

The Tunisian’s current contract expires in the summer of 2024, although Man Utd have the option to extend this by a further year.

As it seems as if the 20-year-old is in Ten Hag’s plans for the future, a new long-term contract does make sense at this stage.

