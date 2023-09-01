Ten Hag delight as Man Utd secure bargain deal for summer signing No 5; two more transfers just hours away

Manchester United have completed summer signing No 5 after the club announced the deadline day arrival of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old, who has won five caps for Turkey, moves to Old Trafford from his homeland for a fee of £4.3m (€5m). He has signed a four-year deal at Old Trafford, with the club retaining a one-year option on the arrangement.

Replacing Dean Henderson in the squad following his £15m move to Crystal Palace, Bayindir will provide cover and competition for new No 1 summer, and fellow summer signing, Andre Onana.

Bayindir, who won the Turkish Cup and helped Fener finish second in the Turkish Super Lig, is United’s fifth new signing of the summer, following Onana, Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund and Jonny Evans to Old Trafford.

“It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club,” Bayindir told the club’s official website.

“I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

“I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon.”

Bayindir made a total of 166 appearances for Fenerbahce, keeping 53 clean sheets in total; a very fine record.

United’s director of football John Murtough was also pleased to welcome Bayindir to the club and reckons he is another shrewd addition to their ranks.

Man Utd to add Sergio Reguilon on deadline day

“Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers,” Murtough said.

“Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond.”

United’s summer business, however, is far from concluded with two more deals likely to be announced on deadline day.

First up, the club hopes to unveil the signing of a new left-back with a deal for Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon closing in.

He has emerged as their preferred option after the failure to strike a deal for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella. United appeared on course to sign Cucurella until Chelsea rejected their wish to include an option to end the arrangement in January. Having already played for Chelsea this season, had he then moved to United and then been sent back to Chelsea in January, the Blues would have been unable to move him on again in the winter window. Under FIFA rules, players are not allowed to turn out for three different clubs in one season.

However, that was an arrangement Tottenham were happy to accept for Reguilon, with the Spaniard way down Ange Postecoglou’s plans.

Reguilon will now sign on an initial loan until January, with the player likely to be set for an instant debut against Arsenal on Sunday with both Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw out with injury.

Sofyan Amrabat to Man Utd latest

United are also pushing to finalise a deadline day deal for Sofyan Amrabat.

Talks over a deal with Fiorentina continued through the night, and while no breakthrough has yet been done, United remain hopeful of striking a deal.

Other clubs are standing by to sign the Moroccan, but the player’s preference now is Old Trafford, having already agreed terms.

Talks will continue through Friday morning with the clock now against United. However, they hope to conclude his signing before the deadline passes, with a possible loan with an obligation to buy deal not yet ruled out.

