Ten Hag ‘desperate’ for Man Utd to sign AC Milan sensation as €40m replacement for star he no longer trusts

Manchester United are reportedly planning a move to sign AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, amid claims Erik ten Hag has been blown away by the Dutchman’s start to life at the San Siro.

The Red Devils have made a troubling start to the 2023/24 campaign and currently sit in 10th place before the weekend’s matches which see Manchester United travelling to basement boys Sheffield United in what is surely a must-win game. With four wins and four defeats from their eight Premier League matches to date, Ten Hag surely dare not lose to a Blades side who were trounced 8-0 by Newcastle during their last home outing.

In total, United have lost six of their first 11 matches in all competitions, making it their worst start to a season since 1986. And with talk growing that Ten Hag is a man under increasing pressure, Tim Sherwood has turned the heat on the Dutchman, explaining why Man Utd’s struggles this season are entirely down to him.

Ten Hag has selection issues across his side, with his failure to get the best from costly summer signing Andre Onana just one issue that needs fixing.

However, there is also a belief that United have big problems in midfield with summer signing Sofyan Amrabat so far having to fill in at left-back.

Scott McTominay got them out of trouble in their last game with two goals in added-time helping to sink Brentford. But the Scotland international is not seemingly fancied by Ten Hag and looks destined to leave Old Trafford in the January window.

Now according to reports from Italy, Ten Hag is ‘desperate’ to get his hands on Milan star Reijnders, with the Dutchman seen as the ideal midfield upgrade.

Man Utd looking at 2024 raid on Milan for Tijjani Reijnders

That’s according to Calciomercato, who claim Ten Hag has been blown away by the form shown by his countryman since moving to the San Siro.

The 25-year-old only moved to AC Milan over the summer, with Stefano Pioli’s side paying AZ Alkmaar €20m (£17.5m) in the summer, and tying the midfielder down to a five-year deal.

Having helped Alkmaar reach the UEFA Conference League semi-finals last season, where their adventure came to an end at the hands of West Ham, Reijnders has very quickly adjusted to his new surroundings, becoming a fixture in the midfield with 10 appearances in all competitiions.

That form has also helped establish Reijnders in the Netherlands squad, with the player since winning three caps for his country.

However, per the reports, his form has also alerted Ten Hag, who is seriously impressed by his countryman.

Indeed, the report claims he is looking to double Milan’s initial investment by launching a €40m (£34.95m) offer to sign Reijnders in 2024. And while that is not clear whether the offer will come in January or next summer, it’s suggested that Milan will be tempted by cash in and almost instantly double their money on the player.

United, however, are not alone in pursuit of the player with PSG also credited with an interest.

But it is United who remain favourites with their need to sign the player seemingly greater than the French side’s and with Ten Hag said to be very much in the ‘hunt’ for his signature.

Since signing for Milan, Reijnders is yet to score but does have two assists from his 10 outings.

