Ten Hag ‘directly responsible’ for first Man Utd sale of the summer as Euro giants close in on deal

Manchester United have big plans for the summer transfer window and part of that will be offloading players who aren’t part of their long-term plans.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is planning to axe stars who are past their prime and on big wages such as Casemiro and Christian Eriksen, in order to focus on developing younger talents.

However, reports suggest that promising young left-back Alvaro Fernandez – who is out on loan with Benfica – is likely to be one of the first players to be sold by the Red Devils this summer.

The 21-year-old signed for Man Utd from Real Madrid back in 2020, in a deal that was considered to be a serious coup at the time.

Fernandez enjoyed a successful season-long loan with Championship side Preston North End last season, before joining Granada on loan at the start of the current campaign.

That deal was cut short in January and he went on to join Benfica where he has forced his way into the starting XI, scoring one goal in 13 appearances so far.

Despite the issues Man Utd have faced in the left-back position with Tyrell Malacia and Luke Shaw both suffering from injuries this term, it’s claimed that Ten Hag had no intention of giving Fernandez a chance at Old Trafford.

Man Utd defender set to join Benfica; terms already agreed

According to The Mirror, Ten Hag ‘did not want Fernandez to provide cover at left-back’ when he was recalled in January and had no hesitation before sanctioning his loan to Benfica.

The agreement includes an obligation to buy of €6m (£5.1m) rising to €9m (£7.6m) if he plays in 50 per cent of their games between now and the end of the season.

Benfica have been happy with the defender’s performances and he remains in their plans for next season – although they could opt to flip him for an instant profit in the summer amid interest from other clubs in Portugal.

Fernandez was asked about Man Utd’s treatment of him before he signed for Girona on loan at the start of the campaign.

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

Fellow Man Utd loanee Facundo Pellistri also faces an uncertain future when his season-long deal with Granada ends, although he has confirmed he will return to the Red Devils for pre-season.

