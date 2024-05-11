Erik ten Hag is getting closer to being sacked by Manchester United and a report has revealed three off-the-pitch issues which have made his position untenable.

Since arriving at Old Trafford in summer 2022, Ten Hag has guided Man Utd to the 2023 League Cup and consecutive FA Cup finals. However, he is at growing risk of being axed by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, with the INEOS chief conducting an inquiry into everything that is going wrong at Man Utd.

The Red Devils will not qualify for next season’s Champions League as they languish in eighth in the Premier League, while they could miss out on Europe altogether.

Man Utd do not have an identity under Ten Hag, despite the Dutchman getting his former Ajax side to play an excellent possession-based style.

Since the terrible defeat at Crystal Palace on Monday, rumours about Ten Hag being replaced have accelerated.

It has been claimed that Ratcliffe is lining up Gareth Southgate as his No 1 target, while Thomas Tuchel is also ready and waiting to be offered the job.

Things have now gotten even worse for Ten Hag, as Premier League Brasil have provided an insight into what is going wrong at Man Utd. While Premier League Brasil is not one of the biggest outlets in the South American nation, they are one of the more respected and are likely in contact with either Casemiro or Antony’s agents.

It is claimed that Ten Hag is a dull manager to play under, as he holds long team meetings which are ‘difficult’ for the players to get a full grasp of. Those team meetings supposedly leave several members of the squad ‘sleepy’, too.

Ten Hag sack: Man Utd boss accused of favouritism

The second key issue which could lead to Ten Hag being sacked is the favouritism he has shown. Certain players have picked up far more game time than others, despite not justifying their selection on the pitch.

That was known to be a problem for Jadon Sancho and led to a falling out between the winger and Ten Hag. Sancho seems to have had the last laugh, as he has helped Borussia Dortmund reach the Champions League final.

Man Utd players have suffered with a host of injuries this season and Ten Hag has regularly used this as an excuse for his team’s poor performances. But the report claims that the 54-year-old is actually causing some injuries by holding overly intense training sessions and sometimes refusing the squad’s days off.

And some members of the Man Utd team do not fully trust the club doctors, forcing them to consult their own private doctors about injuries. While this is not Ten Hag’s fault, it certainly does not bode well for the club.

These factors, plus the disappointing performances on the pitch, have seen the morale in the Man Utd dressing room fall perilously low.

It will cost Ratcliffe significant money to fire Ten Hag and his staff and bring in a new manager, but that may be the only way of helping Man Utd get back into the top four next season.

That is despite former England captain David Beckham defending Ten Hag and claiming the Man Utd players are not ‘motivated’ enough.

