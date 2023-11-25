Ten Hag ecstatic as ‘agreement’ can deliver Man Utd striker signing for incredibly low fee

Manchester United have discovered they can sign striker target Marcos Leonardo for a cut-price fee, as the Santos star reportedly has an ‘agreement’ in place with his club’s president, Andres Rueda.

Man Utd were linked with a host of strikers earlier this year, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani. Erik ten Hag was particularly keen to land Kane, but that move fell through as Tottenham Hotspur had no intention of selling the England captain to a Premier League rival.

Instead, the Red Devils went on to sign Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta. The deal was worth an initial £64million, though it has the potential to rise to £72m through bonus clauses.

So far, Hojlund has managed five goals in four Champions League games, which includes braces against Galatasaray and Copenhagen. He has yet to score in the Premier League, which is a cause for concern, though it is generally accepted among those involved with Man Utd that a league strike will soon come.

Despite the significant outlay on Hojlund, Man Utd could soon find themselves in need of a second striker. That is because Anthony Martial’s contract at Old Trafford expires in June, and so January represents Man Utd’s last time to sell for a fee.

Should Martial be allowed to leave this winter, then Man Utd could swoop in for Santos ace Leonardo as his replacement. Leonardo is a 20-year-old centre-forward who is enjoying a standout campaign – his record stands at 21 goals from 45 matches.

Leonardo has also been in brilliant form while on international duty with Brazil U20s. So far, he has found the back of the net 15 times in just 13 caps.

On November 3, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed that Man Utd recruitment chiefs have identified Leonardo as an alternative striker signing to Ivan Toney, with Mehdi Taremi and Wissam Ben Yedder also under consideration.

Man Utd target available on the cheap

Man Utd have now been given a huge lift in their chase to sign Leonardo. According to Sao Paulo-based journalist Jorge Nicola (as cited by Sport Witness), the goal-hungry forward is available for transfer at a hugely discounted price.

While Santos were previously holding out for a stunning €100m (£87m), they may now have to sell for just €18m (£16m). That is because of an ‘agreement’ between Leonardo and Santos chief Rueda, which the latter struck to try and keep the player happy.

Leonardo is almost guaranteed to be on the move in January, too. When asked about a transfer recently, his agent said: “Already in the previous transfer market he had the possibility of being sold, but Santos’ sporting situation was very particular.

“He agreed to stay because he wanted to help out until the end of the championship. He didn’t want to leave because it wasn’t the right thing to do.

“But the time has come to move. He wants to have a European experience and his time will come this winter.”

The only trouble for Man Utd is that they are not alone in admiring Leonardo. He is also being tracked by English rivals Arsenal and Newcastle United, as well as Real Madrid, Roma and Bayer Leverkusen further afield.

