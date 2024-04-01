Ten Hag ecstatic as Man Utd make ‘super offer’ to hijack Real Madrid move for the next Lionel Messi

Manchester United have reportedly made a ‘super offer’ for Palmeiras wonderkid Messinho as they look to beat Real Madrid to his signature.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is keen to make Old Trafford the best place to develop the hottest prospects in the world and the 16-year-old certainly fits into that category.

Man Utd have been criticised for spending big sums on lacklustre players since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure from the club, and Ratcliffe has said that he would prefer to sign ‘the next Kylian Mbappe’ rather than continue that trend.

“It’s not that clever, is it? Buying Mbappe. In a way. Anyone could figure that one out. But what is much more challenging is to find the next Mbappe or the next [Jude] Bellingham or the next Roy Keane,” he said.

Estevao Willian has earned the name ‘Messinho’ due to his supposed similarities with the disputed GOAT Lionel Messi, which is high praise indeed.

READ MORE: Man Utd flop is rejected by Ligue 1 giants as alternative exit routes are assessed

The teenager generally plays as a winger and has only made five senior appearances so far for Palmeiras, but his performances at youth level have earned him rave reviews.

Real Madrid have been pursuing a deal for Messinho for some time and hope that he will replicate the success that fellow Brazilian Vinicius Junior has had at the Bernabeu.

However, fresh reports suggest that Man Utd will look to hijack Real Madrid’s move for the youngster.

Man Utd ‘willing to pay over €90m’ for Brazilian superstar

According to reports from Spain, as noted by our friends at Football365, Man Utd have already lodged a ‘super offer’ for Messinho as they try and lure him to the Premier League.

Real Madrid are continuing to scour the transfer market for another superstar Endrick set to join them end of the season and have ‘found a new gem in Messinho’.

Man Utd are ‘willing to go all out and put an offer of more than €90m (approx. £77m) on Palmeiras’ table to secure’ Messinho’s signature ahead of Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

It’s claimed that none of the talented attacker’s other suitors would be willing to pay that amount for him and therefore, the Red Devils are now considered favourites to bring him in.

Erik ten Hag has reportedly ‘asked club chiefs’ to make a ‘significant financial effort to achieve Messinho’s signing,’ so he is definitely a player for Man Utd supporters to keep a close eye on over the next few months.

DON’T MISS: Man Utd, Tottenham poised to strike as true price needed to sign 72-goal Prem striker is revealed