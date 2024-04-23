Ten Hag erupts with ’embarrassing’ and ‘disgrace’ accusations after Man Utd sack becomes inevitable

Ten Hag branded the response to his side's victory over Coventry "embarrassing" and a "disgrace"

Erik ten Hag lashed out at members of the media who chastised his Manchester United side following their narrow FA Cup escape, though fresh reports claim he will be sacked even if they lift that trophy.

The Red Devils advanced to their second successive FA Cup final when squeezing past Coventry City via a penalty shoot-out on Sunday.

Man Utd looked to be cruising into the final while 3-0 up deep into the second half. However, Coventry roared back when scoring three unanswered goals to take the tie to extra time.

A tight offside call prevented the sky blues from securing a dramatic late victory in the 121st minute. United would go on to sink their spirited opponents from the spot, though the post-match reaction was damning.

Ten Hag and his side received widespread ridicule for collapsing against a Championship side. Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher claimed the display will have been enough to convince Man Utd’s decision-makers to sack the Dutchman.

Club legend Roy Keane also tore into his former side in the immediate aftermath while working for ITV.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ten Hag was asked by a reporter whether he and his side were almost embarrassed to have advanced to the final the way they did.

Ten Hag roared back at the journalist who asked the question, though his comments appeared to be aimed in the general direction of all figures in the media who’ve shots at his club since Sunday evening.

“The comments are a disgrace” – Ten Hag

“No, absolutely not,” raged Ten Hag (as quoted by the MEN). “You made enough and one the question: ‘is it embarrassing?’ No, the reaction from you was embarrassing.

“It is the comments. Top football is about results, we made it to a final and we deserved it not only by this game but also the other games.

“We lost control for 20 minutes, we also had bad luck, 3-2, 3-3. We were very lucky in the end, clear. Penalties was very good and we made it to the final.

“It is a huge achievement. Twice, in two years is magnificent. For me as a manager, four cup finals (factoring in Ajax plus 2023 League Cup) in four years. The comments are a disgrace.”

Ten Hag facing sack regardless of FA Cup outcome – report

Ten Hag’s vociferous defence of his side will win favour with certain sections of the United fanbase. However, according to various reports, it may prove in vain with the club’s hierarchy.

Firstly, the Telegraph reported Ten Hag is effectively on trial between now and the end of the season.

Secondly, the Sun stated that even victory over Man City in the FA Cup final on May 25 won’t be enough to save Ten Hag’s job.

The Sun highlighted the fact Man Utd are highly unlikely to qualify for next year’s Champions League as a factor why.

Furthermore, the prospect of Man Utd finishing eighth in the Premier League is a very real one. United’s previous worst finish in England’s top flight since 1992 is seventh (2013/14).

New co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has already set about drafting in figures who he believes are the ‘best in class’ to key positions at Old Trafford.

Omar Berrada is the new CEO, while Dan Ashworth will become the new sporting director and Jason Wilcox has started work as the new technical director.

If Ratcliffe adopts the ‘best in class’ approach to the managerial position, it’s hard to see how Ten Hag survives given the dire campaign he’s overseen.

