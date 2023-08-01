Ten Hag fuels remarkable Man Utd return, with former star in line to sign one-year deal

Two specific traits have wooed Erik ten Hag who is the driving force behind Man Utd preparing to re-sign a former Red Devil, per a report.

Man Utd have completed a pair of high profile arrivals this summer and a third is on the way. Rasmus Hojlund landed in England on Tuesday ahead of undertaking a medical. All being well, the Dane will join Andre Onana and Mason Mount in greatly strengthening Ten Hag’s squad.

However, Hojlund will by no means be the final incoming, with the Daily Mail reporting further additions are wanted between the sticks, at centre-back and in central midfield.

The latter could see Man Utd swoop for Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat who favours United over rival suitor Al Ahli.

Regarding the centre-back position, Man Utd have already missed out on their top two options.

Kim Min-jae was snapped up by Bayern Munich. That led to United circling over Axel Disasi, though while United were pre-occupied with Hojlund, Chelsea swooped for Disasi.

Other options have been linked such as Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo and Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton. However, according to the Belfast Telegraph, the remarkable return of Jonny Evans could scratch the itch.

The 35-year-old left Leicester as a free agent on June 30 and subsequently signed a short-term deal with United.

After getting up to speed while training with the Under-21s, Evans has since featured for the first-team against Lyon, Wrexham and Borussia Dortmund in pre-season.

However, per the Belfast Telegraph, Evans is now in line to be offered a one-year deal that would make him available for selection throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

The outlet state Evans is ‘close to earning a one-year’ contract. In fact, it’s stated that is now the likeliest outcome and what is being predicted by Man Utd insiders.

Explaining why Evans could feature competitively for Man Utd for the first time since 2015, the report pointed to Erik ten Hag.

Evans catches Ten Hag’s eye

Indeed, the Dutchman has reportedly been left impressed by Evans’ leadership as well as his ability to play out from the back.

If the one-year deal does come to pass, Evans would shore up a position in which United have already experienced major change this summer.

Phil Jones and Axel Tuanzebe have both been released, while Eric Bailly is up for sale. Furthermore, Man Utd are believed to be open to selling Harry Maguire if a suitable bid arrives.

The £20m offer put forward by West Ham last week was not deemed enough. However, TEAMtalk exclusively revealed on Tuesday morning Everton are now in the running for the England international.

Luke Shaw deputised on occasion at left centre-half last season. If Evans were signed to a 12-month deal, he could be the player used in emergencies and Shaw would be freed up to remain in his preferred position.

