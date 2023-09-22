Ten Hag future: Man Utd boss warned of ‘serious consequences’ if Red Devils fail to beat Burnley

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been warned of the “serious consequences” he could face if his side fails to beat Burnley this weekend.

It’s no secret that Ten Hag’s side have struggled to get things going so far. They currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table and have lost three of their opening five matches.

Bayern Munich also got the better of Man Utd in the Champions League which only increased the scrutiny currently surrounding the Dutch boss.

Their next game in the Premier League is against newly promoted Burnley, who are winless in the league so far. Paul Merson has given his verdict on the situation and why this is a must win game for the Red Devils.

“Manchester United are 13th in the Premier League table – they absolutely have to win this game, else there could be serious consequences for Erik ten Hag,” Merson told SportsKeeda.

“The Dutchman will come under immense scrutiny if the Red Devils fail to get all three points at Turf Moor, but on the other hand, they have a bunch of winnable games coming up.

“Manchester United will have to make their next seven games in all competitions count if they are to recover from their sloppy start to the season and I think they’ll do that with a hard-fought away win this weekend.

“Burnley, though, will look to take the game to the Red Devils and cause problems. I fancy them to score considering Manchester United’s dismal defensive record, but the Red Devils will just stumble over the line to secure all three points.”

Ten Hag comes out swinging

Despite the pressure the Dutch boss currently finds himself under, he has insisted that everyone at the club is currently pulling in the same direction to turn things around.

“It’s my second year. I know it’s not always only going up, you will have your gaps and you get stronger from it as long as you stay together, and that’s what we’re doing,” Ten Hag told reporters.

“The dressing room, staff, all the staff, coaches, medical, everyone is united and at United you fight.”

The attitude of some Man Utd players has been questioned of late and stories of disgruntlement in the dressing room have also been rumoured.

Although Ten Hag has brushed off those claims, adding: “I don’t know if it’s a leak but I know opinion, I know my players. Everyone can make suggestions, we are OK with it.”

Man Utd do have a reasonably kind run of fixtures coming up so they will have plenty of opportunities to put this bad run of form behind them.

Vincent Kompany will certainly want to get one over on Man Utd this weekend, but Ten Hag is well aware of the importance of this game.

