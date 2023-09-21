Ten Hag future: Pundit details wrong turn in Sancho saga that’s fuelling sack debate at Man Utd

Gabby Agbonlahor has discussed the likelihood of Erik ten Hag being sacked, as he doesn’t “think he had to out” Jadon Sancho in the media.

United never seem far away from controversy at the moment. Last season, Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute in a game, instead walking down the tunnel.

That set about a chain of events that ended with him leaving the club, and he’s now playing in Saudi Arabia, with Al Nassr.

United then had to decide whether they would allow Mason Greenwood to continue with them after a police investigation into the winger was dropped, but with a lot of fans clamouring for him not to be allowed to return.

Currently, Antony is on an agreed period of leave from the side, as he has been accused of abuse.

The latest big story at United involves Sancho. United boss Ten Hag told the media he was not picked against Arsenal due to a lack of effort in training, a claim he publicly refuted, leading to his banishment from the squad.

Ten Hag’s treatment of the winger has been mentioned alongside potential sack talk, though the Dutchman has been told he’s not got to the stage Jose Mourinho reached at the end.

Sub-standard performances – United are currently 13th in the Premier League – are not helping the manager’s case, though.

Agbonlahor details wrong turn in Sancho saga

Former Premier League forward Agbonlahor feels Ten Hag has done well with the majority of off-field infractions amid the Sancho saga.

“What he’s done with the Ronaldo situation, and starting to get the respect back in the club, he’s done well,” he told Football Insider.

“They’ve had the Greenwood situation, the Antony situation – and now the Sancho situation.”

While Ten Hag has done the right thing for the most part, Agbonlahor feels publicly bashing Sancho was the wrong call.

“The Sancho situation is different, I don’t think he had to out him,” Agbonlahor said.

United won’t sack Ten Hag

While he feels he’s handled that situation incorrectly, Agbonlahor doesn’t feel that or poor performances will lead to Ten Hag being given the boot, he actually believes he’s far from it, and is the best man to take them forwards.

“He’s probably got the safest job in the league, apart from Pep [Guardiola] and [Mikel] Arteta,” Agbonlahor said.

“Man United won’t sack him, even if they finish outside the top four this season. What other manager can Man United bring in to get them closer?”

Agbonlahor also feels new striker Rasmus Hojlund getting up to speed will help the Red Devils’ on-field issues.

“We need to give Hojlund a chance to get adjusted,” he added.

