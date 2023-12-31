Ten Hag hammered for costing Man Utd three points by sending ‘bad message’ in disastrous Nott’m Forest defeat

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has blamed the defeat against Nottingham Forest on Erik ten Hag’s decision to substitute Kobbie Mainoo at half-time.

The teenage midfielder’s emergence over the last month has represented one of the few bright spots in a real season of struggle for the Red Devils so far.

Mainoo did a decent job of disrupting the home midfield during a tepid opening 45 minutes at the City Ground and it came as a major surprise when he was hauled off at the break and replaced by Scott McTominay.

But the Scotland international, who has been one of the club’s better performers this term, did not perform his defensive midfield duties particularly well for either of Forest’s goals in their big win.

And speaking to Premier League Productions after the game, Schmeichel was highly critical of the decision to take United starlet Mainoo off.

He said: “He makes a substitution I think that has a really big effect on the game,’ former United goalkeeper Schmeichel told Premier League Productions.

“Yes, I said this before I can understand you want McTominay on, but not for the guy you take off.

“The guy you take off Mainoo is such a good player and he played alright. He was controlling that part of the pitch very, very well.

“There was no need to make that change when you have other players on the pitch that are doing absolutely nothing for you. I question the substitution and what that signals to the rest of the team.

“Why do you want to make a change at half-time? Is that so you can make three breaks in the second half, you don’t have to make two? Is that it?

“Or is to make an impact? If you want to make an impact you have to leave impact players on. That had a very big effect on the game.”

Ten Hag accused of taking easy way out

Forest legend Stuart Pearce agreed with Schmeichel but took the criticism a step further by accusing Ten Hag of taking the easy way out.

He added: “Sometimes as a manager you go in at half-time and you feel you have to make a change to make an impact and get a turnaround in mentality in many ways.

“When the substitution was made and you take a young kid off who I didn’t think was doing badly for me it sends a bad message.

“He’s the one bright thing but it sends a message out that I’ve took the easy way out, that’s how I see it.”

Mainoo will almost certainly get another chance to show his talents when United head to Wigan in the FA Cup third round on January 8.

