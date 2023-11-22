Ten Hag handed massive lift as key Man Utd defender returns to training ahead of Everton clash

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has returned to training after a long stint out with a muscle injury ahead of Sunday’s clash with Everton.

The left-back sustained the problem in August, making only two appearances this season, but is back in full training ahead of Sunday’s Premier League clash with Everton.

Shaw’s absence has created a problem at left-back as Tyrell Malacia has also been injured, with United signing Tottenham defender Sergio Reguilon on loan while also using Sofyan Amrabat, Diogo Dalot and Victor Lindelof as cover.

The England international was a key part of United’s success last season and he has been missed as Erik ten Hag’s side have endured an erratic start to the campaign.

They are on the verge of Champions League elimination and have lost five of their first 12 Premier League games, sitting in sixth position.

United’s injury situation is still not great, though, ahead of the trip to Goodison Park.

Christian Eriksen and Rasmus Hojlund were added to a lengthy injury list before the international break, with goalkeeper Andre Onana picking up a problem while away with Cameroon.

Ten Hag confident of strong festive period for United

However, despite their setbacks Ten Hag believes his team is in a good position heading into a busy December.

“It was a tough start, as we’ve seen, but I think we are catching up and from the last five games we’ve won four so we are in a good mood and I think we are (heading) in the right direction,” he told beIN Sports.

“I think we’re building and we’re building confidence. We’re building strong belief, and we’re building also some routines.

“I’m sure there’s more to come, but still it’s a good, good sign. It’s a good sign that we are progressing.

“But, also, you see that our competitors are also dropping points and everyone will drop points at a certain point so (you have to) make sure you get consistency in and don’t look too much at all the noise in the background, as they will also drop points.”

