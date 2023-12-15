Ten Hag hatches ruthless transfer plan to convince INEOS he shouldn’t be sacked, as Potter to Man Utd links firm up

Erik ten Hag will hold showdown talks with incoming INEOS chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sir Dave Brailsford, and a report claims the underfire Manchester United manager has hatched a transfer plan he hopes proves he’s the right man for the job amid growing links with Graham Potter.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal start to the season, losing 12 of 24 matches across all competitions. The spotlight is on Ten Hag at a time when major change is afoot around Old Trafford.

Indeed, British billionaire is primed to purchase a 25 percent stake in Man Utd. Per Sky Sports, the partial takeover could cross the line in the coming days.

Sky clarified that final ratification from the Premier League could take up to two months to come. Per the outlet, a decision on whether to stick or twist on Ten Hag will not be made until that time.

Nonetheless, Sky noted continued poor results will not be ignored. What’s more, another club owned by Ratcliffe – French side Nice – have had five managerial appointments in four years. Clearly, Ratcliffe is not afraid to swing the axe.

Reports in Spain claimed the current Man Utd board are high on the idea of appointing Julen Lopetegui if Ten Hag is fired.

However, the Sun as well as Sky Sports stated Ratcliffe and INEOS director of Sport, Sir Dave Brailsford, are both smitten with Graham Potter.

The reasons why were detailed here, with the INEOS pair willing to look past Potter’s failed stint at Chelsea.

Now, a fresh update from the Mirror has shed light on Ten Hag’s fight for survival at Old Trafford.

Showdown talks looming, as Ten Hag hatches survival plan

Firstly, the publication state Ten Hag is expected to hold a sit-down meeting with Ratcliffe once the 71-year-old is in place at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is currently ‘of the belief he’ll have time’ to turn United’s ship around. That’s despite the Daily Mail and Manchester Evening News both reporting a heavy defeat to Liverpool on Sunday will put Ten Hag under new levels of scrutiny.

Nonetheless, the Mirror add one way in which Ten Hag aims to prove his worthiness is by sanctioning a ruthless mass clear-out of United’s underperforming stars.

The report names Raphael Varane, Casemiro, Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial as just four of the major names Ten Hag is ‘willing to cut ties with as soon as the January transfer window opens’.

That quartet cost Man Utd a combined £229m in transfer fees. Nonetheless, despite the huge sums paid for their signatures and despite the fact Casemiro was actually one of Ten Hag’s own signings, it’s declared all four can leave.

Van de Beek also on the chopping block

The Guardian have also confirmed the quartet are up for sale, while they also added Donny van de Beek to the exit pile. The Dutch midfielder is currently the subject of talks regarding a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Independent gave their take on Man Utd’s upcoming winter window earlier this week. They stated that while major exits are on the cards, Ten Hag will only give the final sign off if assured he’ll be able to sign adequate replacements.

A new centre-half is wanted and Nice’s £40m-rated Jean-Clair Todibo is top of the wanted list. The fact Nice are owned by Ratcliffe could help swing a deal United’s way.

Elsewhere, a central midfielder to replace Casemiro is being eyed, as is a new striker to take Martial’s place and ease the pressure on the faltering Rasmus Hojlund.

Among those United have drawn links with include Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart), Timo Werner and Lois Openda (both RB Leipzig).

