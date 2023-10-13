Ten Hag headache starts as secret plan emerges to lure important Man Utd man away

Manchester United assistant manager Mitchell van der Gaag is a candidate to become the next head coach of Ajax, according to a Dutch report.

Van der Gaag followed Erik ten Hag from Ajax to Man Utd last summer at the time of his appointment. However, things haven’t gone fully to plan at both ends since. Ten Hag won a trophy for Man Utd last season, but has been coming under pressure recently.

Meanwhile, Ajax have been in a state of turbulence since Ten Hag’s exit and failed to qualify for this season’s Champions League. Last season, Alfred Schreuder didn’t last long in the managerial position and Johnny Heitinga had to see out the season on an interim basis before becoming an assistant to David Moyes at West Ham.

This season, the reins have been handed to Maurice Steijn. However, De Telegraaf has claimed that Ajax’s interim CEO Jan van Halst has secretly already made plans of who else could represent the club on the touchline.

The report claims van Halst has identified van der Gaag as one of his targets for the head coach role, in case Steijn fails to live up to expectations.

There would likely be a reluctance from Ten Hag’s viewpoint, though, to let his trusted assistant go. The pair also worked together at Ajax, but before that, van der Gaag built up his own experiences as a manager.

READ MORE: Game over for disgruntled Man Utd star, as exit call made with two options possible

For example, he has spent time in charge of clubs like Maritimo, who he also used to play for, Belenenses, Excelsior, NAC and Jong Ajax.

Now, the 51-year-old is one of two assistant managers to Ten Hag at Old Trafford, alongside Steve McClaren.

Van Gaal to have role in deciding about Man Utd coach

Whether he could return to Ajax in a more senior role than before will hinge on the opinions of another former Man Utd boss, Louis van Gaal. The former Netherlands boss has become an advisor at Ajax and will now have his say on any ideas about appointments at the club.

There have even been suggestions recently that Ten Hag himself could be in the frame for a return to Ajax, but only if Man Utd sack him.

The Red Devils will resume their season after the October international break with a match away at Sheffield United on October 21.