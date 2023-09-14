Ten Hag hesitates as Man Utd receive late offer for talented midfielder to leave on loan

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been tasked with deciding the immediate future of Hannibal Mejbri after a Turkish side made an offer to take him on loan, according to reports.

Mejbri spent last season on loan away from Man Utd at Birmingham City, but is yet to feature in a competitive match since his return. Nevertheless, talks with Ten Hag late in August led to him staying at the club so they can see how he develops.

A spanner has been thrown in the works, though, after Fanatik revealed that Mejbri has become the subject of interest from Besiktas. The transfer window in Turkey is still open until Friday and Besiktas are looking for a new attacking midfielder.

It has led them to consider picking up ex-Man Utd product Jesse Lingard on a free transfer after his release by Nottingham Forest, but they have alternatively launched a bid to take Mejbri on loan for the season.

Initially, they were interested in attaching an option to buy to the deal. However, they have since returned to the table with the offer of a dry loan, which would not contain a purchase clause.

The fact that they want that to happen for free is not massively appealing to Man Utd, but the final decision will be made by Ten Hag anyway.

As things stand, the manager is yet to make his mind up about Mejbri. The Tunisia international is into the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, but Man Utd have the option to extend it by another year.

Mejbri might need more development away from Man Utd

Since joining Man Utd from Monaco and progressing through the youth ranks, Mejbri has made just three appearances at senior level for his current club.

Last season, he played for Birmingham in 41 matches, scoring once and adding six assists. Impressively, he also has 26 caps to his name for his country already, despite still only being 20 years old.

Last month, there were rumours that Luton Town could offer him the next step in the Premier League, but it never came to pass. Therefore, Mejbri’s next option might be Besiktas.

Earlier this summer, Besiktas also managed to sign Eric Bailly from Man Utd. Other members of their squad include Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Daniel Amartey, Cenk Tosun and Gedson Fernandes.

This season, Besiktas are involved in the Europa Conference League group stage, aiming to finish above Club Brugge, Bodo/Glimt and Lugano. However, squad lists for the group stage have already been submitted to UEFA.

Mejbri could still develop in domestic action over in Turkey, but it is up to Ten Hag to decide whether to give him the green light or not.