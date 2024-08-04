Erik ten Hag admitted that Manchester United are actively looking to strengthen their squad after their pre-season defeat to Liverpool, as he attempted to sweet-talk the club’s new decision makers while work continues towards some reinforcements in defence and midfield.

Man Utd have made two signings so far this summer, with Dutch striker Joshua Zirkzee the first through the doors after arriving from Bologna and French defender Leny Yoro – who due to injury will have to wait a while for his competitive debut – following from Lille.

This summer is one of the most important transfer windows Man Utd have had to navigate in recent times, after Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS team (somewhat reluctantly) decided to stick with Ten Hag as their manager in the wake of him leading the club to the FA Cup.

Last season was Man Utd’s lowest ever finish in the Premier League era, so if Ten Hag is to be a success in his third campaign with the club, he will need a stronger team at his disposal.

Pre-season has been a mixed bag, though, with wins against Rangers and Real Betis juxtaposed by defeats to Rosenborg, Arsenal and – on Saturday night – Liverpool.

After the 3-0 defeat to their rivals, Ten Hag explained how Man Utd could yet have more players to bring in before the transfer window closes on August 30.

“We are always looking, and especially we have seen this new leadership team is really eager to do business, to make deals and they are on it,” Ten Hag said.

“But if the timing is there, we have to wait, if opportunities are there, I don’t know, I can’t say at this moment, but I’m sure when they are there, we will go forwards.”

Four more signings firmly on Man Utd radar

The waiting for Man Utd’s third summer signing may not be for too much longer. It is believed that Bayern Munich right-back Noussair Mazraoui will arrive for his medical on Tuesday after agreeing a five-year contract.

Man Utd have also been trying to sign his centre-back teammate Matthijs de Ligt, who used to be Ten Hag’s captain for Ajax.

And another signing Man Utd have been making progress towards is Manuel Ugarte, who could be pushed out of Paris Saint-Germain as they close in on Benfica talent Joao Neves.

Fabrizio Romano relayed on Saturday that Ugarte has agreed personal terms with Man Utd, who could set up a loan deal with an obligation to buy the 23-year-old.

But to borrow from Ten Hag’s comments, for Ugarte it is also a case of waiting, as Man Utd aim to clear some space in their own squad before committing to the deal.

Interestingly, Romano confirmed that Man Utd are still thinking about bringing Sofyan Amrabat back from Fiorentina after his mixed loan spell last season, but it remains unclear if that would be as an alternative to Ugarte or if there is room for both of them.

On the outgoings front in that midfield department, Fulham have bid for Scott McTominay – but potentially not with enough money to convince Man Utd to sell – while some analysis from The Athletic after the Liverpool defeat has indicated that Casemiro is expected to stay at Old Trafford after interest in him from Saudi Arabia cooled.

Casemiro did not cover himself in glory for Liverpool’s first goal in South Carolina, being beaten easily by Fabio Carvalho.

Due to his age, the former Real Madrid star represents the opposite to the kind of player Ratcliffe wants to bring to Man Utd. Indeed, another player they have lined up for a medical is 16-year-old former Arsenal attacker, Chido Obi-Martin, who has been enticed by his potential pathway towards the first team.

