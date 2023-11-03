Ten Hag hit by further body blow as key Man Utd midfielder ruled out for ‘several weeks’

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been ruled out for “several weeks” with a hamstring injury in a further blow to under-pressure Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag.

After missing three matches, the 31-year-old captained ten Hag’s side on his return against Newcastle in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening.

However, Casemiro was replaced at half-time of the 3-0 defeat and United have now confirmed he will miss a key run of fixtures.

The club said in a statement: “Casemiro will be out for several weeks due to a hamstring injury suffered during our Carabao Cup defeat to Newcastle United on Wednesday.

“The Brazilian midfielder was withdrawn at half-time due to the issue, and subsequent assessment has revealed a strain that will keep him out for a number of weeks.”

The former Madrid star has made 12 appearances for United so far this season, scoring four goals. That means he is currently the club’s leading marksman, despite the fact that his performance levels have been much lower than last term.

Casemiro form a major disappointment

Perhaps Casemiro being sidelined is not all bad news for United, given that there have been plenty of calls for him to be dropped from the starting line-up anyway.

Indeed, renowned journalist Steve Bates stated as much before last weekend’s Manchester derby defeat.

Writing for GiveMeSport, Bates said: “This season has highlighted the need for younger, quicker legs around [Casemiro] with alarming stats showing that he’s an easy player for opponents to run past.

“Lately, though, Casemiro hasn’t even been doing the basics right and his game has been littered with mistakes in and out of possession.”

Casemiro United on an initial four-year deal last year and has so far made a total of 63 appearances for the club, chipping in with 11 goals and seven assists.

With the Brazilian missing, loan signing Sofyan Amrabat looks set to line up in the defensive midfield role for Saturday lunchtime’s clash with Fulham at Craven Cottage.

