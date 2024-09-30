Erik ten Hag is adamant he has done a good job at Manchester United amid growing claims he is facing the sack in the wake of Sunday’s dismal 3-0 home defeat to Tottenham and with a new favourite to take over the hot-seat emerging.

The Red Devils were never at the races as Ange Postecoglou’s side eased to a comprehensive win at Old Trafford and with the Manchester United cause not helped by a somewhat unfortunate red card issued to Bruno Fernandes three minutes before half-time. With a record of just two wins from their six Premier League games played to date, that leaves United way down in 12th place in the table and nearer the relegation zone than they are the top four.

TEAMtalk had already revealed in the days before the game that it is ‘just a matter of time’ before Ten Hag is axed and with the club considering options to replace him.

The Dutchman, however, is adamant United need to stick together and he insists he has “done a good job” in the circumstances.

“I am not thinking about this. We all made togetherness in this decision to stay together, as an ownership, a leadership group in the summer. Also we made the decision from a clear review what we have to improve and how we want to construct a squad,” Ten Hag insisted to the media in the wake of Sunday’s loss.

“But we knew it will take some time with how the window went, some players [came] late in like [Manuel] Ugarte. Also we have to make some improvement in organisation and we have some injuries. We need some time. We are all on one page or in one boat together: the ownership, the staff and the players as well. I don’t have that concern.”

While Ten Hag accepts improvements need to be made, he hasmade a fresh plea for patience, adding: “We have to improve them and they have to improve themselves and we have to find a team that can be successful on a consistent basis.

“This team, in the last two years, has shown what they can do with patience. With patience we can win trophies and now we have to get more consistent.

“With all the restrictions we had, we have done good work. Now we have to work with the squad and improve.”

What are the pundits saying about Man Utd boss?

With Ruud van Nistelrooy now firmly installed as the favourite to step into Ten Hag’s shoes if the axe falls, a number of high-profile pundits have come out and explained why they feel now is the time to act.

Former United midfielder Robbie Savage led the calls for Ten Hag to be axed, telling BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think they’ve [Man Utd] got to make a big decision this week. I think his [Ten Hag’s] time might be up.”

Former defender Rio Ferdinand did also not hold back, telling his ‘Rio Ferdinand Presents’ YouTube page: “This ain’t a good story, vibe, reaction to an absolute [swear word] poor performance. Powderpuff, embarrassing… no real idea, no real fight. [In the] second half a little bit of a fight here and there but a distinct lack of quality. I could go on.

“The red card shouldn’t be an excuse for anybody at Man Utd now. We were terrible, we were terrible to watch, it was a terrible representation of what we are right now.”

Ten Hag, meanwhile, insists he does not listen to the noise around him.

“I don’t read, of course, all the criticism. It’s not even possible but I don’t want even to know,” he insisted.

“I need to know some, and some are very good advice. But for me it’s stay clinical and see where the team is, which areas we have to improve.”

Meanwhile, United skipper Fernandes has issued a heart-felt apology to his teammates for the red card he picked up on Sunday, though is adamant the decision was harsh.

“I want to say I left my team-mates one man down, I appreciate everything they did on the pitch,” he told Sky Sports, having also revealed what James Maddison said to him after being given his marching orders.

“We didn’t start the game well with 11 players and then they did very well. It was difficult to cover all of the spaces, there are many good things we can take away from this. I am proud of the team.”

Meanwhile, in more positive news, journalist Fabrizio Romano has confirmed United have been given the green light to finalise the signing of teenage striker Chido Obi-Martin from Arsenal, having revealed why the deal took so long to cross the line.

The Red Devils are also reportedly considering a shake-up to their goalkeeping department with a highly-rated Championship star sought to come in and put pressure on Andre Onana.

