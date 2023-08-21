Ten Hag humbled as target rejects Man Utd despite them making ‘most important’ offer; rival move to be sealed today

Benjamin Pavard will decline the chance to sign for Manchester United in favour of joining Inter from Bayern Munich, with reports claiming negotiations could conclude today.

Pavard is into the final year of his contract with Bayern Munich, which has made him a target for various clubs. Man Utd have identified him as someone they could add to their defence as a potential successor to Harry Maguire, although the former captain’s exit has stalled.

Regardless of the Maguire issue, Man Utd have made the ‘most important’ offer to Pavard yet, according to La Gazzetta Dello Sport. However, he is set to turn them down so he can sign for Inter instead.

Negotiations between the Champions League runners up and Bayern have been progressing after ‘daily’ contact. The report from La Gazzetta indicates they could reach an agreement today (Monday).

Inter’s best offer so far has been worth €28m (£24m) plus €5m in bonuses, so the total package would come to €33m (over £28m).

Bayern’s asking price remains fixed at the €30m (£25.7m) mark, though. With their demands clear, Inter could reach a compromise with them in the latest round of talks.

The report claims Pavard has given his ‘priority’ to Inter despite Man Utd leading the range of rival offers.

Pavard personally requested by Inter boss

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi has personally requested the Serie A side make a push for Pavard’s signature. He is viewed as an ideal candidate to become a regular starter on the right-hand side of their back three.

Pavard can play as a right-back or centre-half, so some kind of hybrid role comprising the two might just be his perfect position. By playing there for Inter, he would become their replacement for Milan Skriniar, who left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Moving to Serie A will be a new experience for the France international – who was famously a member of his country’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018 – just like coming to the Premier League would have. Champions League football will once again be on offer with Inter.

The report does not share any details of the salary Pavard is in line to receive in Milan. Regardless, Inter have won him over and it means Man Utd will be missing out on his signature.

With Maguire set to stay, it might not be too much of an issue in terms of the depth at Erik ten Hag’s disposal. However, since Pavard is 27 years of age, this might have been their last chance to sign him in his prime.

Only last week, Fabrizio Romano was claiming Pavard had told Bayern he wanted to join Man Utd. Inter’s entrance into the transfer race appears to have influenced his change of heart, though.