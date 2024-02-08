Manchester United are monitoring yet another player of Erik ten Hag’s nationality after they reportedly decided to scout on-loan Roma defender Dean Huijsen.

While Ten Hag might not have as much control over transfers for Man Utd once Sir Jim Ratcliffe is able to restructure the club, he could add another Dutch player into his squad after previous deals for the likes of Tyrell Malacia and Wout Weghorst.

Huijsen is the latest Dutchman to be linked with Man Utd by La Gazzetta Dello Sport, as he starts to build momentum while on loan at Roma from Juventus.

Juventus originally wanted to send Huijsen to Frosinone to feel more comfortable about how much gametime he would get, but Roma have used him in all six of their matches since they won the race to sign him on loan instead (although they have left him out of their squad list for the Europa League knockout phase).

In his most recent appearance, Huijsen headed in his first Serie A goal, which has added to the attention on his development and future.

Man Utd are one of the clubs he has caught the attention of, per La Gazzetta, and they will be scouting him over the next few months as they plan the evolution of their own defence.

They are not Huijsen’s only admirers, since Borussia Dortmund are also planning to keep tabs on him. Furthermore, Roma will want to keep him and Juventus will want him back.

Asking price established for new Man Utd target

In fact, it is claimed that Juventus have already set an asking price between €25m (£21.3m) and €30m (£25.6m) for the centre-half, which might be more affordable for Man Utd than Roma, for example.

Huijsen’s contract with his parent club is due to last until 2027. He has been in the Juventus setup since 2021 after moving from Malaga.

Indeed, while he would be another player with strong Dutch connections in Man Utd’s Ten Hag era if he was to join, most of Huijsen’s development as a youth happened in Spain, where he lived from the age of five.

Now 18, Huijsen – comfortable with the ball at his feet on either foot – is cementing his ability in the senior game over in Italy and has been fairly highly-rated at Roma so far, suggesting there is a bright future ahead of him.

In theory, it could take him somewhere like Man Utd, where Raphael Varane is approaching the end of his contract and doubts may continue about the futures of Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof.

Varane, 30, seems almost certain to be leaving Man Utd in the near future and has been linked with a swansong in Saudi Arabia, where he might reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo for Al-Nassr.

Man Utd are therefore on the lookout for long-term options to strengthen their defence, which has led them to consider targets like Jarrad Branthwaite from Everton (who has the added benefit of prior Premier League experience).

Huijsen has become the latest suggestion and appears to be a completely fresh target for Man Utd to consider.