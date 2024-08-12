Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has seemingly won his battle to keep Casemiro at the club, with Sir Jim Ratcliffe ready to back down over his initial plans to cash in on the Brazilian this summer, TEAMtalk can reveal.

Casemiro was a real coup for Ten Hag when Manchester United swooped to sign the player in a deal worth up to £70m from Real Madrid during his first summer in charge. Capped 75-times by Brazil, the then 30-year-old left the Bernabeu having won a vast array of trophies, including three LaLiga titles and five Champions League crowns.

Initially the move looked to have paid rich dividends with Casemiro brilliant in his first season at Old Trafford, patrolling the midfield with the authority that had befitted his stay in Spain and made him one of the game’s elite stars in his position.

However, with Ratcliffe buying a significant stake in United earlier this year, the inflated fee and wages handed out to the Brazilian was seen as one area to cut back on by the British billionaire over the summer.

Indeed, making very clear his preference to buy young, upcoming talent, as opposed to already-established global stars, Ratcliffe quickly moved to rid the United squad of their costly and under-performing stars with Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane shown the door at the end of their contracts.

Despite saving some £590,000 a week in wages by moving the pair on, Ratcliffe was not yet done and it’s also been widely acknowledged that he wants to offload Casemiro too, feeling his performances of last season did not match the £350,000 a week package he was taking home.

Ten Hag set to win battle to keep £70m star at Man Utd

Those sentiments appeared to be backed up with Casemiro’s form over last season dramatically taking a nosedive and with Jamie Carragher going in both barrels on a player he stated was “finished at the top level” after a particularly difficult evening back in early May as they were hammered 4-0 at Crystal Palace.

Indeed, TEAMtalk can confirm that strong efforts were made by United to move Casemiro on this summer with the Red Devils making it clear they were open to offers for the star and with the player able to leave in a cut-price deal is a suitable offer was tabled.

While interest emerges from both Saudi Arabia and MLS, an offer was not tabled to either tempt United or the player himself into a move away.

And while Casemiro himself could have pursued an exit opportunity, he always knew in the back of his mind that in Ten Hag, he had a manager who still very much had his back and believed in his abilities.

To that end, the Dutchman has made it very much clear to Ratcliffe that he wants to retain the Brazilian’s services and is adamant he can bounce back from his season of struggle to become a key figure for United again.

Having missed out on a call-up to Brazil’s Copa America squad this summer, Casemiro has benefited from both a lengthy rest and a full pre-season with United.

And now believed to be in his best shape for some time, that was very much evident on Saturday as a trim-looking Casemiro rolled back the years and put in a dominant display in the Community Shield clash against Manchester City at Wembley.

Ten Hag makes feelings clear over Casemiro future

As a result, TEAMtalk understands that Ten Hag looks set to win in his quest to retain the midfielder’s services this summer and it would now take something quite extraordinary for the situation to change.

Ratcliffe, for his part, is still open to the midfielder’s exit, but his departure now would only likely be sanctioned if a replacement is signed. To that end, a deal could yet be done for Manuel Ugarte, though the Red Devils and PSG continue to be squabble over the Uruguayan’s fee.

Besides which, he could still be signed with United instead more likely to cash in on Scott McTominay this summer.

Providing an update on the situation, Fabrizio Romano stated: “There are no bids at the moment for Casemiro.

“[Erik] ten Hag confirmed he’s expecting him to stay, but keep an eye on Scott McTominay.

“Outgoings are needed to pursue the deal for Manuel Ugarte.”

Discussing Casemiro’s importance, Ten Hag made it very clear after Saturday’s loss on penalties to City in the Community Shield that he very much hopes to keep the Brazilian.

“Casemiro? I don’t think it is about the system. Since a long time he has a pre-season so he is very fit in the moment,” Ten Hag said.

“As a team we work very well and that is easier for Casemiro. He is a great player and can bring his skillset. He is very important for our team. I don’t have any signal he won’t stay at the club. We are very happy with that.”