PSG have made the signing of Manuel Ugarte significantly easier for Manchester United after relaxing their demands, while fresh talks have been held that positively affect another Red Devils deal.

Man Utd have already pushed signings number one and two over the line in what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer transfer window at Old Trafford.

Striker Joshua Zirkzee led the way and was quickly followed by centre-back Leny Yoro. However, United are intent on raising their signings count to at least five.

A deal to sign right-back Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich has been agreed. Personal terms are also in place, with the Moroccan due to sign a five-year contract with a club option for a sixth season if the move completes.

However, before Man Utd can close the deal speculated to be worth around £20m including add-ons, they must first offload the man he’ll replace – Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The 26-year-old is courting strong interest from West Ham who are a right-back light after losing Ben Johnson to Ipswich Town via free agency.

Man Utd value Wan-Bissaka around the £15m mark and per Sky Germany, fresh talks regarding the move took place on Monday.

Their reporter, Florian Plettenberg, insisted the talks have not yet yielded a breakthrough. Nonetheless, it is a positive sign that talks are taking place and Plettenberg confirmed a new round of discussions has been scheduled.

The reporter wrote on X: “New talks about a (permanent) deal of Aaron Wan-Bissaka have taken place today (Monday)!

“But there’s still no verbal agreement between the player and West Ham, not even between the clubs.

“More rounds of talks and negotiations are scheduled. West Ham keen to sign Wan-Bissaka but with clear financial limits.”

As Plettenberg alluded to at the end of his tweet, the issue of finances may well be what is holding up the deal so far.

PSG make Manuel Ugarte deal easier for Man Utd

Elsewhere, Man Utd may actually be able to sign PSG and Uruguay destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, without having to splash the cash this summer.

Via his YouTube channel, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano confirmed PSG are now open to offloading Ugarte in a loan deal so long as it contains an obligation to buy.

Such an arrangement would allow Man Utd to push back paying the transfer fee to 2025 and free up the club to press ahead with other moves in the here and now.

“He wants to go to United, he agreed on personal terms and he’s also waiting for Man Utd to reach an agreement with PSG,” stated Romano.

“What I’m hearing is that PSG could also be open to a loan with obligation to buy for Manuel Ugarte.

“But still an obligation, still a mandatory clause, not a loan with buy option, at least at the moment – we know things can change in the market.

“But at the moment, PSG want obligation or permanent transfer, and so let’s see what’s going to happen but the player is waiting and still hoping to go to Manchester United – his priority for this summer.”

PSG closing on Ugarte’s replacement

PSG are closing on a deal to sign Benfica sensation Joao Neves for €70m. Midfielder Renato Sanches is expected to move the other way as part of the deal.

Neves is viewed as an upgrade on Ugarte and his arrival would be a sure-fire sign that Ugarte’s transfer is there for the making.

With personal terms already sealed and PSG now open to a loan that contains an obligation to buy, Ugarte’s path to Old Trafford now appears a whole lot clearer.

Assuming Mazraoui and Ugarte do arrive, Man Utd still intend to sign a second new centre-back who’d become arrival number five.

