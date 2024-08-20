Ten Hag in dreamland as Man Utd near major signing No 5 after Ashworth powerplay reaps huge reward

Manchester United have taken another step closer to making PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte their fifth major signing of the summer, with reports detailing why a player sale is no longer necessary to complete the move.

Manuel Ugarte is the player Man Utd have identified as the ideal long-term partner for Kobbie Mainoo in central midfield.

The PSG and Uruguay destroyer, 23, has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils over a five-year deal with a club option for a sixth season.

Ugarte is more than willing to join Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football this season.

Renewed talks between Man Utd and PSG have taken place over the last week. Ugarte’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is at the heart of the discussions and all parties do want to see a deal finalised.

The hold up thus far has related to PSG refusing to lower their €60m/£51m asking price. That is the sum PSG paid to sign Ugarte from Sporting CP one year ago and the Ligue 1 giant hope to break even.

Given Man Utd have already spent heavily by signing four players this summer (Noussair Mazraoui, Matthijs De Ligt, Leny Yoro, Joshua Zirkzee), the club have shown no inclination to meet PSG’s full valuation.

As such, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed two options were open to Man Utd, with the first waiting until the final days in the window in the hope PSG would soften their stance.

Given PSG have already signed Ugarte’s replacement in the form of Joao Neves, it is conceivable that the French powerhouse would offer a slight discount as the deadline approaches.

The second option, per Romano, was Man Utd sell a player to help finance the killer bid. Scott McTominay emerged as the prime candidate to depart.

Fulham pulled out of the race when opting to sign Sander Berge from Burnley instead, though Napoli are now circling over the Scot.

However, according to two fresh updates, Man Utd can sign Ugarte without having to sell McTominay.

PSG willing to accept new Man Utd proposal

Firstly, Romano took to X when revealing the deal now being discussed by Man Utd and PSG for Ugarte is a loan with an obligation to buy.

That mode of transfer would mean Man Utd offset paying for Ugarte until 2025, thus removing their need to sell a player right now.

“Understand Manchester United are working on loan with obligation to buy proposal for Manuel Ugarte,” wrote Romano.

“Negotiations to continue with this formula as Jorge Mendes’ leading talks with Paris Saint-Germain.

“Ugarte wants United, pushing a lot after personal terms agreed in July.”

A follow-up from HITC delivered wildly encouraging news for Man Utd, with the outlet stating PSG ‘have confirmed via Mendes that they are now open to the idea of a loan.’

PSG will insist any loan contains an obligation to buy, though as Romano stated, that is the structure of deal Man Utd are proposing anyway.

As such, Man Utd and sporting director Dan Ashworth’s reluctance to pay full price for Ugarte now looks like it won’t prevent the Uruguayan from signing at Old Trafford in the coming days.

Furthermore, the need to sell a player would no longer be there, meaning it’s entirely possible McTominay stays in conjunction with Ugarte arriving.

Man Utd window to mirror Arsenal in 2023

That scenario would be reminiscent of Arsenal’s successful summer window of 2023.

The Gunners had already signed Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice and Kai Havertz for more than £200m combined by the time an opportunity to land David Raya arose.

Arsenal could not afford to sign the Spanish goalkeeper outright given the huge outlay they’d already overseen.

As such, Edu landed Raya via an initial season-long loan that contained an option to buy, thus ensuring Mikel Arteta was not deprived of his primary target between the sticks.

Arsenal would go on to make that move permanent to the tune of £27m one year later, as Man Utd would similarly do with Ugarte in 2025.

