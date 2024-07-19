Manchester United have struck an agreement on personal terms with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte, and a consequence of his potential arrival will be the sale of one of two major-name stars, according to reports.

Man Utd mean business in the Sir Jim Ratcliffe era, with the Red Devils overseeing a plethora of rapid-fire signings and sales while many of their Premier League rivals stand and stare.

Man Utd have already completed signings one and two, with Joshua Zirkzee the first to arrive from Bologna for €42.5m/£35.8m. That fee will be paid in instalments over a three-year span.

Much to Real Madrid and the Spanish media’s dismay, centre-back Leny Yoro was next to sign.

Man Utd pulled off a remarkable coup when plucking Yoro out from under Real Madrid’s nose. The former Lille centre-back was officially unveiled as United’s latest recruit to the tune of €62m/£52m on Thursday night.

But United fans and Erik ten Hag might not have long to wait before signing number three walks through the front doors at Old Trafford.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, PSG and Uruguay destroyer, Manuel Ugarte, has agreed personal terms with the Red Devils.

Man Utd hoping to agree discounted deal with PSG

The 23-year-old is willing to join Man Utd despite their lack of Champions League football next season. An agreement with the player has been sealed and talks regarding the transfer fee and now heating up with PSG.

The French giant are understood to be targeting a €60m/£51m fee from the potential sale. Such a sum would allow PSG to break even on the €60m fee it cost to sign Ugarte from Sporting Lisbon one year ago.

Man Utd, meanwhile, hope to forge a deal at a lower price point. Prior reports have claimed they aim to seal a deal for a fee in the £38m-£45m range.

One sure-fire sign Man Utd will get a deal for Ugarte over the line would be PSG signing Joao Neves.

The Benfica and Portugal midfielder has given the green light to joining PSG and a first bid worth €70m plus add-ons has already been tabled and subsequently rejected.

An improved offer is in the works and Neves’ arrival would be the catalyst that pushes Ugarte out – unless PSG agree to his sale first, of course.

Elsewhere, Sky Sports have confirmed a second centre-back could be signed, with Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton) and Matthijs De Ligt (Bayern Munich) both still ‘live targets’.

That’s according to Sky reporter Dharmesh Sheth, though for now it appears the Ugarte pursuit will take precedence.

Manuel Ugarte to push Casemiro or Scott McTominay out

A consequence of Ugarte’s potential arrival, according to Fabrizio Romano, will be the sale of either Casemiro or Scott McTominay.

TEAMtalk has learned Man Utd aim to generate around £25m-£30m from Casemiro’s sale, most likely to a Saudi Arabian side. Ultimately, they may even be willing to accept as little as £20m.

Getting Casemiro off the books would also remove his giant £350,000-a-week salary from the wage bill.

The alternative, per Romano, is 27-year-old McTominay leaves instead. The Scotland international scored a career-best 10 goals last season and interest in the midfielder is widespread.

Fulham have already seen a £30m bid knocked back and Newcastle, West Ham and newly-promoted Southampton have all shown interest.

From further afield, Turkish giant Galatasaray have made McTominay their primary midfield target, though they’ll struggle to match the English sides financially.

If McTominay were the one who is axed, the proceeds from his sale would represent pure profit on the balance sheet given he’s a homegrown player.

As such, United’s spending power would receive a far greater boost than if Casemiro were sold instead.

