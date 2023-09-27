Ten Hag in dreamland after perfect Man Utd signing falls into his lap for 2024

A Manchester United move in 2024 is there for the taking if the crystal clear comments from a player Erik ten Hag knows well are anything to go by.

Man Utd have taken the first steps towards turning their ship around over the last four days. The Red Devils began the season in stuttering fashion, losing four from six across all competitions.

However, United halted their slide when picking up a hard-fought three points against Burnley on Saturday. They followed that up with a dominant 3-0 thumping of Crystal Palace to book their place in the EFL Cup fourth round on Tuesday night.

The Eagles clash saw summer recruit Sofyan Amrabat make his full debut for the club. The Morocco international, 27, was fielded out of position at left-back due to Sergio Reguilon’s unavailability through illness.

Amrabat stood up tall in tough circumstances and offered a glimpse into the all-action and hard-nosed style he’ll bring in whatever position Ten Hag requires.

Amrabat joined United via the loan route at a cost of £8.5m. United had hoped to sign the Fiorentina man outright, though Financial Fair Play constraints ensured only the loan with an option to buy route was possible.

The option – which is not an obligation – can be taken up to the tune of £21.4m at season’s end.

Now, in quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, Amrabat has revealed he’d “love to stay” with Man Utd beyond the current campaign.

If the Moroccan’s comments are anything to go by, United will meet no resistance from the player’s end if deciding to sign Amrabat outright next summer. With the option to buy already set in stone, a deal for a player Ten Hag knows well through their time at Utrecht is clearly there for the making.

“For me, today, I am a Manchester United player,” said Amrabat. “The only thing I can do is give everything that I have, to do my best to try to help the team.

“I hope we have a fantastic season, I hope we can win something, and then later we will see what will happen.

“Of course, I would love to stay here, but that’s not important for me, I don’t look too far in the future.”

“It was clear I wanted Manchester United” – Amrabat

The Daily Mail recently reported Liverpool too attempted to sign Amrabat over the summer. How close the Reds came – as well as Jurgen Klopp’s own personal interventions – can be found here.

Alas, the midfielder only had eyes for Man Utd, thus prompting Liverpool to move for Ryan Gravenberch instead as the window wound down.

Confirming it was United or no one, Amrabat continued: “After the last game with [Fiorentina], it was the Conference League final [against] West Ham, from that moment the window started for me.

“A lot of clubs, a lot of speaking, talking, but for me it was clear I wanted Manchester United, it was long, long months for me, very difficult months for me, but in the end it was nice on the last day that I signed here and that I’m here is now the most important.”

