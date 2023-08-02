Ten Hag in dreamland as signing No 4 says yes to Man Utd and key sale gathers pace

A readymade player who could be signing No 4 at Man Utd wants the move after a transfer myth was dispelled, while a key sale that’ll tee up the deal is taking shape.

The Red Devils have already signed Andre Onana to replace David de Gea and Mason Mount to add a new dimension in midfield.

Rasmus Hojlund will be the next to arrive and the Denmark international has already passed the first part of his medical. His £72m capture from Atalanta is expected to be officially confirmed at some stage on Wednesday.

The Daily Mail insisted United’s recruitment drive won’t end there, with further additions at goalkeeper, centre-back and central midfield wanted.

Regarding the latter, the player who’s rocketed to the top of Erik ten Hag’s shortlist is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

The 26-year-old caught the eye for Morocco during the World Cup and operates as a holding midfielder.

Reports in Italy have previously suggested Amrabat already has an agreement over personal terms in place with Man Utd.

Whether that’s the case hasn’t been confirmed, but what is clear is Amrabat definitely wants to join Man Utd.

News to the contrary seemingly surfaced over the past 24 hours amid multiple outlets carrying alleged quotes from the player.

Indeed, it was claimed Amrabat had suggested he might stay with Fiorentina after all amid Man Utd’s sluggish pursuit.

However, in quotes carried by Twitter account UtdFaithfuls, Fabrizio Romano has declared the alleged quotes to be fake. Instead, the trusted reporter confirmed Amrabat has “said yes to United already” and endorsed the post by retweeting it.

Amrabat gunning for Old Trafford

“I’ve been told from very very reliable sources that Amrabat didn’t say yesterday that he could stay at Fiorentina,” said Romano. “The quote is FAKE.

“Amrabat wants to go. He wants to LEAVE and play for Man Utd. He said YES to United already.”

Given United are working with a well-documented restriction on their transfer budget this summer, a player sale or two is first required before bidding for Amrabat.

To that end, Romano has repeatedly stated one or perhaps both of Fred and Donny van de Beek must leave.

Thankfully for Man Utd and Ten Hag, Van de Beek might soon find a new home in Spain.

David Silva misfortune tees up Van de Beek sale

Real Sociedad have held talks with the Dutchman and his camp and per Romano, the LaLiga outfit have now opened discussions with Man Utd.

La Real are seeking a replacement for the recently retired David Silva who elected to hang up his boots after suffering an ACL injury.

Joining Real Sociedad would also come with the added lure of Champions League football. La Real finished fourth in LaLiga last season.

With that move ramping up and Fred still being courted by Galatasaray, Man Utd may soon be in a position to strike for Amrabat who is high on the idea of signing up.

READ MORE: Sale of ‘one of the worst signings’ in Man Utd history takes shape, as UCL club swoop