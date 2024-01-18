Ten Hag in dreamland as striker with outrageous scoring ratio signals he’ll sign for Man Utd

A striker signing looks there for the making for Manchester United after a player who’s scoring a goal every 63 minutes this season effectively greenlit his own move to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are keen on signing a striker this month to help lighten the load on Rasmus Hojlund. The Denmark international arrived with big expectations thanks in large part to his £64m price tag. However, it’s been tough transition so far, with Hojlund scoring just twice in 16 Premier League appearances.

United’s transfer budget for the winter window is frustratingly small. As such, United may well opt to muddle through until the summer at which point they’re already planning a blockbuster summer spree.

Retaining livewire winger Amad Diallo is one step towards that outcome. Middlesbrough have offered to take Amad on loan this month, though United have decided to reject the approach in favour of giving the 21-year-old a chance to shine in Manchester.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is reportedly determined to land a centre-forward in the same calibre as Harry Kane. Doing so will no doubt come with a gigantic transfer fee attached.

At the other end of the spectrum, United are finding great success with graduates from their youth academy such as Kobbie Mainoo and Alejandro Garnacho.

Now, developments from Belgium have suggested Man Utd could add another talented youngster to their first-team by signing French-Nigerian striker, George Ilenikhena.

Striker sensation ripping up Belgian football

The 17-year-old rejected Juventus and Marseille in favour of joining Belgian side Royal Antwerp last summer. French side Amiens reportedly received a fee in the region of €6m for the frontman.

Ilenikhena opted to sign for the lesser-heralded Antwerp due to the belief the move would be better for his development.

The decision has quickly proved a clever one, with Ilenikhena remarkably scoring nine goals in just 564 minutes of action this season.

Ilenikhena has primarily been used in cameos off the bench due to his tender age. Nonetheless, he’s certainly made the most of his limited chances and is scoring at a ratio of one goal every 63 minutes this season.

Ilenikhena even scored the dramatic late winner when Antwerp sunk Barcelona 3-2 in the Champions League on December 13.

Ilenikhena puts transfer in Man Utd’s lap

Now, when speaking to Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, Ilenikhena pointed to his future laying at Old Trafford.

The player revealed Man Utd are his favourite club and United legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, is his icon. Furthermore, the striker declared he hopes to be playing in the Premier League at some stage within the next five years.

“I used to watch a lot of matches in the Champions League, I saw how players like Cristiano Ronaldo scored goals,” said Ilenikhena (as quoted by Sport Witness).

“Now I was there myself. That first moment after my goal (against Barcelona)… I couldn’t believe it.

“He is the best footballer of all time. He inspires others and is also a good person off the field. I watch his videos all the time.

“So, it should come as no surprise that Manchester United are my favourite club, right? Cristiano played there, didn’t he? But I also really like Mbappe or Haaland.

“Where do I want to be in five years? I hope for the Premier League. That competition really appeals to me.

“You never know which team will win, almost every match is exciting. It’s fun to watch. The way of playing football, the fans, the experience, the atmosphere.”

There is nothing to suggest Man Utd are courting the youngster just yet, though it looks like they’ll meet no resistance on the player’s end if they do explore a move in the years to come.

Further aiding United’s chances of landing Ilenikhena is the fact Royal Antwerp and Man Utd have a storied relationship that was previously detailed by our sister site, Planet Football.

