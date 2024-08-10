A reliable reporter has gone big on claims Manchester United WILL sign Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt, while West Ham may be partially to thank, according to reports.

Man Utd have already agreed personal terms with both Mazraoui and De Ligt. Five-year contracts with club options for sixth seasons are in place.

Bayern Munich are more than willing to sell both players, though as yet have not found common ground with Man Utd regarding the fee.

Bayern are understood to be holding out for around €20m-€25m for right-back Mazraoui. De Ligt is valued at €50m prior to add-ons.

Mazraoui’s move appeared to have been shelved over the last 48 hours following several reports Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s sale to West Ham had crumbled.

Mazraoui’s arrival hinges on finding a buyer for Wan-Bissaka. West Ham had shown serious interest and held extensive talks with both Man Utd and the player.

The issue of high wages was reported to be at the heart of Wan-Bissaka’s move stalling. Furthermore, the Hammers had plenty of other irons in the fire, not least their superb hijack of Juventus’ move for centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo.

But according to Fabrizio Romano, Wan-Bissaka to West Ham has not collapsed. On the contrary, the Hammers hope to make the 26-year-old their EIGHTH signing of the summer once Todibo’s deal has been sealed.

The trusted reporter wrote on X: ‘West Ham hope to complete Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal in the next days as they are now busy to sign all documents for Todibo.

‘Mazraoui, waiting for Man United as soon as AWB leaves.’

“Matthijs De Ligt will join Manchester United in August”

West Ham being back in the race for Wan-Bissaka is unquestionably a positive development for Man Utd.

Furthermore, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has declared Bayern Munich WILL sell both Mazraoui and De Ligt to Man Utd.

Also taking to X, Plettenberg reported: ‘Clear tendency at this stage: Noussair Mazraoui AND Matthijs De Ligt will join Manchester United in August!

‘If all goes to plan, a double transfer will be completed. Positive and ongoing negotiations between the clubs are underway.

‘Man Utd and Erik ten Hag are pushing for both players. Bayern willing to sell. No deals are done yet, but progress is being made.’

Bayern Munich keen to avoid past mistakes

Reports from elsewhere in Germany have suggested Bayern may be willing to lower their €50m plus add-ons asking price for De Ligt.

Bayern are reportedly keen to avoid a repeat of the late drama that engulfed the back end of their transfer window last year.

Indeed, the Bavarians had agreed to sell Ryan Gravenberch to Liverpool and taking the Dutchman’s place would have been Joao Palhinha.

But while Gravenberch did join the Reds, Fulham pulled the plug on Palhinha’s transfer at the eleventh hour, leaving Bayern a midfielder light.

Bayern remain intent on prising Jonathan Tah away from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen. The sooner they sell De Ligt to Man Utd the likelier and more determined they’ll be to seal that deal long before the August 30 deadline comes into view.

Mazraoui and De Ligt would become major signings three and four for United following Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro’s arrivals. A central midfielder is also wanted.

