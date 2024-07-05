The good news keeps on coming for Erik ten Hag amid news Matthijs De Ligt has rejected late hijack attempts from Liverpool and PSG in favour of signing with Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s last match in charge saw Man Utd win the FA Cup and their second trophy in two years under his stewardship.

The Dutchman survived the club’s internal review and Man Utd announced Ten Hag had signed a contract extension on Thursday.

With Ten Hag’s future settled and the likes of Dan Ashworth (sporting director), Jason Wilcox (technical director) and Christopher Vivell (director of global talent) all in place, attention has fully turned to the summer transfer window.

Centre-back is an area of concern for Man Utd following Raphael Varane’s free agent exit.

One and more probably two new centre-backs will arrive, with Jarrad Branthwaite and Matthijs De Ligt their top targets in the position.

Bayern Munich have given the green light to De Ligt’s sale after the Dutchman tumbled down their pecking order. Bayern will cash in to the tune of €50m/£42.5m, though add-ons will take the total cost of the deal higher.

De Ligt is also open to leaving as he goes in search of becoming a guaranteed starter once again. Reports in the Netherlands stated the 24-year-old will say yes to signing a five-year contract running until 2029.

De Ligt is also understood to be willing to take a pay cut to help ease a transfer to Old Trafford over the line. The idea of reuniting with Ten Hag who he played for at Ajax also appeals to the player.

As such, all the early signs looked overwhelmingly positive for Man Utd, though there has been a twist.

PSG, Liverpool make plays for De Ligt

PSG reportedly entered the race for De Ligt and according to BILD reporter Christian Falk, so too have Liverpool.

The Reds are also seeking a signing a centre-half this summer after Joel Matip left as a free agent on June 30.

Falk revealed Liverpool and PSG both made contact with De Ligt’s agent, Rafaela Pimenta. Their aim was to gather whether a late hijack of De Ligt’s transfer to Man Utd was possible.

However, De Ligt is understood to have instructed Pimenta to inform Liverpool and PSG that he only wants to sign for Man Utd. As such, De Ligt will not enter into discussions with any other club.

Man Utd now appear to have a free run at a transfer that looks there for the making.

Fabrizio Romano latest on De Ligt to Man Utd

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Ten Hag has held direct talks with De Ligt, while prior reports claimed club-to-club discussions between Man Utd and Bayern have also opened.

“Matthijs de Ligt has told his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, already one week ago that the only club allowed to be in negotiations with him, with his camp, with his agent, is Manchester United,” began Romano.

“Matthijs de Ligt wants to give priority to Manchester United and he wants to go to Manchester United as at Bayern, he is not a regular starter.

“With the Dutch national team, he is not a regular starter and De Ligt wants to play on a regular basis.

“De Ligt wants to find a top club where he can be trusted 100 percent. De Ligt knows that, at Manchester United, there is Erik ten Hag, who has been in communication with De Ligt.

“Also, let me tell you this, because Ten Hag has been in direct communication with Joshua Zirkzee and in direct communication also with the Matthijs de Ligt.”

