Erik ten Hag will shortly sign his new contract at Manchester United and sources state a fantastic double deal that showcases the allure of the Red Devils will quickly follow.

To the surprise of many, Ten Hag was spared the sack upon conclusion of Man Utd conducting their internal review into the 2023/24 season.

The campaign was salvaged to a degree when sinking Manchester City in the FA Cup final, though United’s decision-makers cast their net far and wide when seeking a new manager.

Ultimately, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Sir Dave Brailsford and the rest of United’s hierarchy elected to put their faith in Ten Hag.

That was despite taking 16 days after the FA Cup victory to reach that decision and speaking with numerous managerial candidates including Thomas Tuchel.

Ten Hag’s existing deal in Manchester has one year remaining and an extension that will tack on another two years and tie his future to the club until 2027 is close to being signed.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the agreement is “almost done”, though the good news doesn’t stop there for Ten Hag.

Ten Hag avoids loss of status; two coups coming

Firstly, a recent report from the Daily Mail claimed Ten Hag’s role at United will not receive a name change.

Ratcliffe and co had hoped to rename the traditional role of manager to head coach. Ten Hag frowned upon the loss of status and will now retain the title of manager of Manchester United.

But of even greater significance is who the United boss will soon rely upon as part of his coaching staff. To that end, a double coup that showcases the global appeal of Man Utd is on the way.

Legendary striker Ruud van Nistelrooy is all set to join Ten Hag’s staff. That’s despite Van Nistelrooy’s last job coming in the form of being an actual manager at Dutch giant PSV Eindhoven.

Furthermore, Van Nistelrooy has turned down the opportunity to become Burnley’s manager in favour of a coaching role at Old Trafford.

Elsewhere, Romano brought news of another manager who’ll join Ten Hag’s staff – Rene Hake.

Taking to X, the trusted reporter stated: “Man Utd plan to add Go Ahead Eagles manager Rene Hake to new coaching staff for next season.

“Hake and Ruud van Nistelrooy expected to be new additions to Erik ten Hag’s staff.

“Club side confident and ready to get new contract signed for ten Hag new staff.”

Hake, 52, is the current manager of Go Ahead Eagles and has previously been the manager of five other clubs in the Netherlands.

Nonetheless, Hake is now prepared to put his own managerial career on hold in favour of helping Ten Hag to put Man Utd back on top of English football.

