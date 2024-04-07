Ten Hag irked as Ratcliffe is giving him ‘impossible’ task at Man Utd after latest hiccup

Erik ten Hag feels Sir Jim Ratcliffe is making it 'impossible' for him to plan ahead at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reportedly believes it is ‘impossible’ for him to plan ahead because Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still recruiting at the top level of the club.

Ten Hag started his tenure at United well, but things have not continued in that manner. Indeed, his side finished third in the Premier League in his first season there, and won one of two cup finals they were in.

While there’s a chance to reach another cup final having made the FA Cup semi-finals, the league form has left something to be desired this term, with United sixth in the league.

The ownership structure has also changed this season, with Ratcliffe taking control of footballing operations after securing a minority share in the club.

And amid a below-par season, that could spell trouble for Ten Hag.

Ratcliffe is making a lot of changes at Old Trafford, with Omar Berrada already confirmed as the new CEO – he will take up the post in the summer – and United looking to poach Dan Ashworth from Newcastle for the sporting director role.

Ten Hag’s position could also be made available according to multiple reports.

The latest suggestion is that the manager is not happy at the job he’s being given amid Ratcliffe’s plans.

Ten Hag feels he’s being given ‘impossible’ task

According to The Sun, Ten Hag believes he has been ‘left in limbo’ by United’s new regime.

Indeed, it’s said he feels he’s been given an ‘impossible’ task in planning for next season because a string of top-level hires have not yet begun working.

The suggestion is that the manager feels he will remain in his job next term.

Ten Hag is apparently ‘adamant’ good performances are going to keep him in a job, despite the fact the side have not necessarily got the result they feel they have deserved when they’ve played well this season.

In any case, the boss is ‘convinced he will have the last laugh’ but feels Ratcliffe’s plans have him stuck.

Ashworth hiccup won’t help matters

If the fact the new hires aren’t working yet is something Ten Hag feels is slowing him down, then the fact Ashworth has not yet been confirmed in his new role will only make matters worse.

It was reportedly recently that talks between United and Newcastle had stalled because the Magpies are adamant over receiving £20million compensation for Ashworth – something the Red Devils don’t want to pay.

That obstacle could soon be removed, as TEAMtalk sources have stated United are now optimistic that they can get their new director onboard for just £10million.

Whether or not that comes to fruition remains to be seen, but it would surely help the ball get rolling on transfers – something which would no doubt help Ten Hag – if all Ratcliffe’s desired hires were in place.

