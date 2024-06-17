Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag admits nothing is agreed yet after breaking his silence at how the club decided to offer him a new deal, but has issued something of a warning to Sir Jim Ratcliffe following his talks with rival candidate Thomas Tuchel.

The Red Devils ensured a rollercoaster second season under the Dutchman, painfully crashing out of the Champions League in embarrassing fashion, before a humbling Premier League campaign saw them suffer a record 14 defeats and finish in an all-time low of eighth place. But with Ten Hag’s job hanging by a thread, Manchester United saved their best performance until last after defeating Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final and preserve the Dutchman’s job in the process.

Indeed, after weeks of reviews, discussions and debates, both internally and within the media, United chief Ratcliffe has decided after all that his side are best to preserve with Ten Hag’s services going in a third season.

And while there are obvious improvements that need to be made, the fact that he has won two trophies in two seasons, together while showing that he can inspire his players to beat the best and that the Dutchman is tactically capable, has led Ratcliffe to decide better the (red) devil you know.

Ten Hag has won 57.89% of his matches in charge at United, while the two trophies delivered sees him move alongside Jose Mourinho as the club’s joint most-successful manager since Sir Alex Ferguson departed.

New Ten Hag deal: Dutchman opens up on Man Utd offer

As a result, and despite holding discussions with a number of other leading candidates who could have succeeded him as manager, it was revealed earlier this month that not only do United plan to stick by the 54-year-old, but they also plan to offer him a new contract.

Now for the first time, Ten Hag has broken his silence on those talks and has revealed how a sudden change in stance by United saw them suddenly offer him a new deal.

And with the power now seemingly back in his hands, he has warned that reaching an agreement may be easier said than done, in something of a veiled warning to Ratcliffe.

His current deal is due to expire in 12 months time and Ten Hag, speaking while working as a pundit covering England’s opening Euro 2024 game against Serbia, for Dutch TV station NOS, has revealed how United chiefs “suddenly turned up on my doorstep” to offer a new deal after weeks of silence.

“It was a turbulent season,” Ten Hag said. “I was able to take a bit of a holiday. This week, United suddenly showed up on my doorstep. That they would like to continue with me.

“In any organisation it is wise that you evaluate and that you draw your conclusions from that. Manchester United has that and the new leadership then decided on this.”

United are still to agree a new deal with Ten Hag and he admits there is plenty to be ironed out before they reach an understanding.

TEAMtalk understands United want to offer the Dutchman a two-year extension on his current arrangement, taking him through to 2027, with the option of another year on that.

However, Ten Hag has warned: “We have spoken well and various topics have been on the table.

“The conclusion is that we are going to sit down to extend the contract. We still have to reach an agreement, because that has not been done easily. Let’s talk about it some more.”

Ten Hag opens up on Man Utd talks with Thomas Tuchel

Despite deciding to stick with Ten Hag, United could quite easily have also turned their back on the former Ajax coach, having actively held talks over the merits of appointing several other candidates, ranging from Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Frank, Graham Potter and Gareth Southgate.

However, it ultimately came down to two other main contenders in both Tuchel and Mauricio Pochettino – two managers who suddenly found themselves available, and with extended talks having been held with the former Bayern Munich boss.

The German, however, ultimately decided that he would prefer to take a break from the game to recharge his batteries, leaving United to go cap in hand to Ten Hag.

Opening up on those talks with rival candidates, Ten Hag continued: “Everyone has heard that they have spoken to several candidates. In the Netherlands, something like that is not possible and it is not even allowed.

“You are not allowed to just talk to another club. as long as there is a current head coach. In England it is different. Manchester United have told me that they spoke with Tuchel, but they eventually came to the conclusion that they already have the best manager.”

Talks over a new deal with Ten Hag will now continue and it is understood that the Dutchman wants to be allowed a big say in United’s transfer activity before putting pen to paper on a new contract. Under Ratcliffe’s plans, that authority was to be taken away from him entirely and handed to sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox.

But with an agreement for Ashworth yet to be sealed, Ten Hag’s chances of retaining some control now look stronger than ever.