Ten Hag told he ‘lacks fire’ as ex-Man Utd ally turns on boss in brutal twist; names Ronaldo mistake

Erik ten Hag has been criticised by a former ally

Former Manchester United coach Benni McCarthy has turned on Erik ten Hag and suggested he does not have the right personality or drive to succeed at Old Trafford, in the latest setback for the Dutchman.

McCarthy worked under Ten Hag as Man Utd’s forward coach from summer 2022 until July of this year. He left the club ahead of the 2024-25 season getting underway after Ten Hag and Man Utd decided to make several changes to their backroom staff.

McCarthy was once an ally of Ten Hag’s, but that is no longer the case. In an interview with Portuguese source Zero Zero, the former Blackburn Rovers striker bemoaned Ten Hag’s characteristics. McCarthy also explained how Man Utd failed to properly accommodate Cristiano Ronaldo’s strengths during the star’s second spell at Old Trafford.

“He [Ten Hag] lacks a bit of that fire, that passion. That’s where we differ, him and I,” McCarthy said.

“I think that was one of the difficulties that the team and the players encountered.”

The coach continued: “Before I joined the team, I always had to communicate my thoughts to the head coach, which is normal.

“For someone like me, with strong convictions, it’s not easy. Erik always had the final say.”

When asked about Ronaldo, McCarthy said: “If we work as a team and then let Cristiano do what he needs to do in his position, because he is the best in the world at it, that is ideal.

“I think Manchester United wasted a great opportunity to use Cristiano in the right way. But I was not the head coach and I could not be the one to make those decisions.”

Ten Hag sack edges closer

McCarthy’s savage verdict comes amid mounting pressure on Ten Hag. Man Utd have lost 3-0 at home to both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks, and some fans are calling for a change.

Man Utd chiefs believe they have the perfect coach to take over on an interim basis in Ruud van Nistelrooy, currently Ten Hag’s No 2.

Further afield, the Italian media claim that Sir Alex Ferguson has recommended Man Utd bring in Max Allegri next, while Simone Inzaghi is also on the club’s shortlist.

Despite being interested in Inter Milan boss Inzaghi, TEAMtalk can confirm that Man Utd would rather land a British coach if Ten Hag is sacked.

Eddie Howe, Gareth Southgate and Graham Potter are all under consideration as things stand.

It was claimed on Wednesday morning that Southgate has been ruled out, but TEAMtalk understands the former England boss is still in the mix to replace Ten Hag.

Man Utd latest: Mbappe reveal, Sesko stance

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk can reveal that the Qataris who battled Sir Jim Ratcliffe to buy Man Utd held concrete interest in bringing Kylian Mbappe to the Premier League.

While it is unclear whether Man Utd would have been able to beat Real Madrid to the forward, sources state that he was keen on becoming the best-paid Premier League player of all time.

The Qataris were also aiming to make Zinedine Zidane the club’s new manager, despite his reservations about moving to England.

Elsewhere, RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko seems content at the German club, despite Man Utd and Arsenal preparing to battle for his signature in 2025.

When asked about a possible transfer, he said: “I don’t comment on transfer rumors. I’m happy in Leipzig and that’s why I recently extended my contract.

“I want to achieve even more great things here, Leipzig wants to grow a lot and I want to accompany the team on this very intriguing journey.”

