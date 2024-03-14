Ten Hag and Man Utd come under fire for misusing talismanic star who now ‘wants out’

The Danish national team coach has spoken out on Erik ten Hag's use of star man Christian Eriksen

The national team manager of a fallen Manchester United star has spoken out on Erik ten Hag’s use of the player, while a report has claimed a summer exit could now be on the cards.

It’s been a rollercoaster campaign for Man Utd who’ve experienced far more downs than ups. However, one incredibly bright light that has lifted the gloom this calendar year is the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo.

The 18-year-old has wasted no time establishing himself as a guaranteed starter at the base of midfield alongside the ultra-experienced Casemiro.

Mainoo is in line to receive a colossal pay rise when he signs a lengthy new contract extension. However, the teenager’s rapid rise hasn’t been great news for everyone at Old Trafford.

As a direct result of Mainoo breaking through, Christian Eriksen’s game-time has plummeted.

The classy Dane, 32, was a key performer in his and Ten Hag’s first season at the club last year. However, since the start of 2024 Eriksen has made just two Premier League appearances, only one of which was a start.

Eriksen has been fit for each and every league match since the turn of the year, though has been an unused substitute on six occasions.

That’s led to reports in his native Denmark bringing news of a potential exit in the summer. At that stage, Eriksen will have just one year remaining on his contract and a sale would make sense if his importance to United continues to diminish.

Danish outlet Ekstrabladet claimed Eriksen is well aware his career is stalling at United and as such, ‘wants out’ in the summer.

Now, the Danish national team manager, Kasper Hjulmand, has spoken out on Eriksen’s situation at Man Utd.

“I really, really hope that changes” – Denmark boss

Despite his influence waning in Manchester, Eriksen remains the star man for his country as we head towards Euro 2024.

From Hjulmand’s perspective, he’d love Eriksen to play regularly with United to ensure his talisman is in top form and peak condition heading into the tournament.

However, minutes are proving difficult to come by for Eriksen at present and Hjulmand admitted he is concerned.

“It’s not the best situation as it is right now,” Hjulmand told Tipsbladet. “I really, really hope that changes. I’m pretty sure we’ll see a fit Christian. I know he is.

“But of course, if it continues, it can become like it is with everyone else for Christian. There can be a concern about the level one can perform at if they don’t get more playing time than what it is currently.

“I really hope it changes. A player as talented as Christian needs to play, and we certainly hope it changes at United. But it’s not the best situation not to have played more.”

The European Championships will be held in Germany and Eriksen’s Denmark will square off against England at the group stage. Joining Denmark and England in Group C are Slovenia and Serbia.

