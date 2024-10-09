Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag could still be sacked later this week despite no public announcement arriving after Tuesday’s executive committee meeting in London, and amid our understanding that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made it clear to colleagues that he wants the Dutchman relieved of his duties.

Ten Hag avoided the sack at the end of last season by the skin of his teeth, but with Manchester United struggling down in 14th place in the Premier League, having won just two of seven games so far, the pressure is well and truly building on him. Indeed, going into the international break on a run of five matches without a win, the timing could not be worse from Ten Hag’s point of view.

And while the meeting of their executive committee – comprising of Ratcliffe, his right-hand man, Sir Dave Brailsford, co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth and technical director Jason Wilcox – did not make a public announcement on their decision on Ten Hag, that does not mean they have necessarily decided to stay loyal to Ten Hag either.

And while a report from The Guardian confirmed that clarity has been made over the future of the manager, they note that his ‘position as manager was discussed’ and that United ‘could still decide to remove Ten Hag in the coming days’.

Journalist Jamie Jackson wrote: ‘As a regular gathering of the committee, no communication would normally be issued afterwards unless a major decision had been taken.

‘After the meeting’s conclusion, staff at the club had no indication that this had occurred. Yet the Ratcliffe-controlled football department, which is led by Ashworth, could still take the decision to remove Ten Hag in the coming days.’

Ratcliffe recommends Ten Hag sack at Man Utd

We understand that British billionaire and minority shareholder Ratcliffe – granted full sporting control of the club when his £1.3bn purchase of 27.7% of the Glazers shareholding went through earlier this year – recommended at that meeting that he believes the time is right to call time on the 54-year-old’s reign.

Sources have also informed us that discussions over his successor have also been held.

Indeed, Ratcliffe was ready to replace Ten Hag over the summer, holding talks with several potential candidates, before ultimately handing Ten Hag a one-year contract extension after they were unable to agree a deal with a suitable replacement.

And now, just like in the summer, Ratcliffe is willing to wait to find the right man to replace Ten Hag.

However, despite his recommendations to the executive committee meeting, Ratcliffe has handed control of the situation over to Ashworth, Wilcox and Berrada, who will be charged with making the final call on Ten Hag and on reaching an agreement for a would-be successor. They are looking at all options with two names coming up as the favourites so far.

That claim is verified by The Guardian, who conclude ‘the German remains of interest should a change be deemed necessary’, though equally, they note they could give the job to Ruud van Nistelrooy temporarily.

Next Man Utd manager: Two names in the frame to take over

During that meeting, we also understand Ratcliffe recommended the names of two potential replacements in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter.

Ratcliffe held extensive talks with former Chelsea boss Tuchel in the summer, meeting him in Monte Carlo to discuss the possibility of replacing Ten Hag.

At the time, Tuchel decided the timing was not right to return to management and take on the role of United manager, feeling instead he needed a break from the game to recharge his batteries after his recent departure as Bayern Munich boss.

However, there is a growing belief he would be open to the role now, and with Rudy Galetti confirming last week the German was indeed their No 1 target to replace Ten Hag if the axe fell.

That potential appointment has also been endorsed by former goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, who feels Tuchel has the “aura” to bring about a renaissance at Old Trafford.

United, though, may need to act quickly if they are to land on the second name under consideration in Potter.

The former Chelsea boss has been out of work since being axed by the Blues in April 2023. However, despite seeing his name thrust into the spotlight with United once again, the Red Devils could be beaten to the punch amid claims he is keen to take on another job at a Premier League struggler.

Potter or Tuchel: Who would be best for Man Utd?

Tuchel was appointed as Chelsea manager in January 2021 and went on to win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup at Stamford Bridge.

He took charge of exactly 100 games for Chelsea in all competitions and had a 63 per cent win rate. The Blues drew 19 of those 100 games, and he was on the losing side on 18 occasions.

His side also scored 1.97 goals per game during his tenure and they conceded 1.05 goals per game.

In the Premier League, Tuchel picked up 122 points out of a possible 189 to average 1.94 points per league game.

Potter replaced Tuchel in the Chelsea dugout in September 2022 but failed to replicate his predecessor’s success.

The 49-year-old was in charge for just 31 games in all competitions before being sacked by the club in April 2023.

He won 12, drew eight and lost 11 of those games, leaving him with a win rate of 38.7 per cent and a loss rate of 35.4 per cent.

Chelsea scored just 33 goals with Potter at a rate of 1.06 goals per game but they did have a slightly better defensive record, conceding just one goal per game.

His Premier League results at Chelsea saw him pick up 28 points from a possible 66 to average 1.27 points per league game.

