Ten Hag told to cause Man Utd shockwave by replacing senior star with player who dominated World Cup

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been urged to stop using an experienced star and bring in a World Cup ace as his successor, in a move which would send shockwaves through the club’s dressing room.

Ten Hag became Man Utd manager in the summer and has so far shown he is not afraid to make tough decisions. He refused to start Cristiano Ronaldo in every match, despite the striker being one of the greatest players of all time.

Instead, Ten Hag opted to go for a style he wants to play and selected either Anthony Martial or Marcus Rashford in the centre-forward position.

The Dutchman also refused to play new signing Casemiro right from the start. He gradually eased the midfielder in, so that he could get used to Ten Hag’s preferred tactics and the physicality of the Premier League.

In the case of Casemiro, Ten Hag’s treatment worked. The Brazilian soon made his way into the starting eleven and has since become one of Man Utd’s top performers.

Ronaldo’s situation went far differently. He became frustrated with Ten Hag for refusing to give him decent game time. And he went on to conduct a major interview in which he criticised almost everyone at Old Trafford.

This led to Man Utd terminating his contract. Some would see this as a failure on Ten Hag’s part, as he couldn’t get the best out of Ronaldo. However, it may actually be a win for the former Ajax boss.

After all, Ronaldo didn’t fit into what he wants from his strikers. Ten Hag likes attackers who press and defend from the front, which Ronaldo has never been known for doing.

Man Utd boss eyeing another first-team change

Ten Hag could cause another big shock at Man Utd in 2023 by making a change to his goalkeeper rotation. David de Gea is the current number one, with Martin Dubravka and Tom Heaton the backup options. Plus, Dean Henderson is out on loan at Nottingham Forest.

Man Utd have been tipped to sign a new shot-stopper next year, most likely Diogo Costa. He is just 23 but is already the number one for both Porto and the Portugal national team. And recent reports claim Porto will hold out for £65million if Man Utd bid for Costa.

Now though, the Red Devils have been told to go after a World Cup keeper in the form of Emi Martinez. He won the international tournament with Argentina and also picked up the Golden Glove award.

Red Devils told to ‘look around’ for new player

Former Cardiff and Wolves player Jay Bothroyd reckons Martinez would be a good replacement for De Gea at Man Utd. During an appearance on Sky Sports (via the Daily Mirror), Bothroyd said: “He (De Gea) is a top keeper. He had a good season last year.

“But he’s on a lot of money, he’s one of the highest paid players in the Premier League. I think he’s on about £350,000 a week, that’s a lot for a goalkeeper. Now, for example, if I was Man United, I’d be looking at other options, like you would.

“You would have to look around, Martinez being one of them. Yes, he’s at Aston Villa, but that could potentially be an option for them.”

Martinez would be a great signing for Man Utd. He is a proven Prem keeper who excels at saving penalties.

He has made big shootout saves during last year’s Copa America and the Qatar World Cup, helping Argentina to win both competitions.

And at 30 years old, the Villa man is two years younger than De Gea. This means he would likely be their keeper for longer, with De Gea heading towards the twilight years of his career.

Meanwhile, Man Utd look set to miss out on a striker as Newcastle are close to ‘wrapping up’ a deal for him.