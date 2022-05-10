Ten Hag plots ‘mass reshape’ with Everton ace Richarlison discussed to spearhead new Man Utd spine

Everton striker Richarlison has been discussed among Man Utd chiefs, with Erik ten Hag set to be given license to buy a whole new spine this summer, per a report.

Manchester United are once again coming to a crossroads this summer. Their campaign has been nothing short of dismal with the Red Devils poised to set unwanted club records in the goals conceded and fewest points total departments (in the Premier League era).

Erik ten Hag is the man Old Trafford chiefs have deemed most capable of lifting the gloom. The Dutchman has worked wonders at Ajax and hopes are high he can put United back on course in the coming years.

His first order of business will be revamp the much-maligned United squad.

The likes of Edinson Cavani, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Paul Pogba will all leave as free agents. Nemanja Matic too will go after an option for a further 12 months wasn’t triggered.

Elsewhere, the futures of Dean Henderson, Phil Jones, Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Donny Van de Beek and Anthony Martial must be determined. Crystal Palace are expected to make a play for Wan-Bissaka.

In essence, United require a mass overhaul, and per the Express, that’s exactly what Ten Hag will be given license to perform.

They state a ‘mass reshape’ of the Manchester United squad is expected, beginning with Richarlison up top.

Richarlison deal makes sense on multiple levels

The Brazilian has risen to the fore in recent weeks to breathe new life into Everton’s bid for safety. Without him, it is safe to say the Toffees might already be down.

At 24, the Brazilian could represent smart business for the Red Devils. He may also be available for a cut-price fee if Everton fail to beat the drop.

His tenacity and energy is something United have sorely lacked this season. What’s more, he would be equally adept at operating out wide if Cristiano Ronaldo is retained centrally.

The Express’ claims stem from the comments of transfer guru Fabrizio Romano. He told The United Stand: “Two players Manchester United have discussed in the striker position is Darwin Nunez and Richarlison.”

But the deals will continue to flow once a new forward is added, per Romano.

“Once Manchester United sign a striker this summer, then they will decide on how much they want to spend on a midfielder,” he added.

The Express list Declan Rice, Yves Bissouma and Ruben Neves among their targets at present. Leeds United’s Kalvin Phillips is another the Manchester Evening News insist a move is in the works for.

All four are proven at the highest level in the Premier League and would represent stellar signings. Declan Rice would arguably be the No 1 pick among most United fans, though he is likely to cost a new British transfer record of over £100m.

The Express add a new centre-half will be on the agenda too with Jones and Bailly due to be axed.

Villarreal’s Pau Torres has been shortlisted as a suitable option, according to the Sun. The Spaniard is also wanted by Chelsea and Tottenham.